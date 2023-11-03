New infosec products of the week: November 3, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Action1, Enzoic, Immuta, and Snappt.

Immuta Discover identifies and classifies sensitive data

Immuta Discover automatically and continuously discovers structured data in cloud data platforms. It can also leverage existing metadata pulled from enterprise data catalogs like Alation. Leveraging all of this metadata, Immuta Discover provides visibility of all sensitive data, which is critical for building data policies to protect the data and analyzing its usage.

Action1 platform updates automate vulnerability remediation

Action1’s expanded coverage for vulnerability detection now includes both third-party and OS CVEs in one single view, eliminating siloes and gaps in remediation workflows.

Enzoic unveils BIN Monitoring to reduce credit card fraud

Enzoic released its Payment Card BIN Monitoring service designed to help banks and credit unions prevent card fraud through real-time exposure data. The solution harnesses Enzoic’s proprietary Dark Web intelligence to scan for credit and debit cards associated with financial institutions’ BINs (Bank Identification Numbers), providing immediate notification of any breaches containing the digits.

Snappt Identity Verification allows property managers to detect fraudulent applicants

Snappt’s SOC2-certified ID Verification solution is performing more than 30 data point checks on every ID, including its expiration date, barcode matching, tamper checking, and more. Its biometric technology ensures the ID photo matches a live person, which is critical to ensure a real person is submitting their image for verification. The comprehensive solution can scan more than 4,600 global ID documents from 200 countries and territories.