Kentik Kube collects metadata across Kubernetes pods, clusters, and services

Kentik, the network observability company, has released Kentik Kube, a solution that reveals how Kubernetes traffic routes through organizations’ data centers, clouds, and the internet.

Kentik Kube gives network, cloud, and infrastructure engineers detailed network traffic and performance visibility, both inside and among their Kubernetes clusters, so they can quickly detect and solve network problems, surface anomalies and compliance issues, and identify outliers related to network traffic costs.

Key benefits of Kentik Kube:

Ensure Kubernetes performance : Discover which services and pods are experiencing network delays in order to troubleshoot and fix problems faster. Configure alert policies to proactively find high latency nodes, pods, workloads, or services.

: Discover which services and pods are experiencing network delays in order to troubleshoot and fix problems faster. Configure alert policies to proactively find high latency nodes, pods, workloads, or services. Optimize costs : Quickly detect traffic changes tied to new deployments or misconfigurations before egress, inter-region transfer, and gateway charges get out of control.

: Quickly detect traffic changes tied to new deployments or misconfigurations before egress, inter-region transfer, and gateway charges get out of control. Total Infrastructure visibility: Know which pods were deployed on which nodes — even historically. See which pods and services are communicating with other clusters, non-Kubernetes infrastructure, or the Internet. Quickly detect top talkers. Identify Kubernetes clusters sending traffic to embargoed countries or unapproved external destinations.

“With Kentik Kube, Kubernetes is no longer a black box for network teams,” said Christoph Pfister, CPO at Kentik. “Now enterprise infrastructure engineers can quickly understand Kubernetes traffic – from transit costs, to performance problems, to embargoed communications – and see how it flows through the internet and their entire hybrid network infrastructure.”

Kentik Kube collects metadata across Kubernetes pods, clusters, and services – combined with telemetry from a lightweight eBPF agent – for unparalleled breadth and depth of network observability. This dataset, coupled with Kentik’s advanced analytics engine, allows infrastructure and platform teams to move faster, reduce incident resolution times, and answer critical questions about the health and performance of their overall network.

“Visibility into cloud-deployed Kubernetes clusters in Kentik is super clear and makes troubleshooting so much easier,” said Louis Bolanos, Staff Cloud Network Engineer at Box.