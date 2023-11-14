KasadaIQ for Fraud enables enterprises to predict and prevent account takeover

Kasada announced KasadaIQ, its new suite of attack prediction services.

The first service in this suite — KasadaIQ for Fraud — supplies actionable signals, collected across millions of points across the Internet, for businesses who need insight into how bots target their digital channels and customer data. With Kasada’s visibility into non-traditional data sources and adversary communities, KasadaIQ for Fraud provides a capability to detect attacks before they happen and confirm threats that would otherwise go undetected.

Bot fraud is incredibly costly for businesses — amounting to lost time, money, and reputation, while putting customers at risk. In fact, global eCommerce fraud is increasing and is projected to exceed $48 billion this year. Additionally, according to Kasada’s 2023 State of Bot Mitigation Report, 96% of IT professionals lost revenue in the last year due to bot attacks.

“Nearly 80% of business leaders say bots are becoming more sophisticated and difficult for their security tools to detect, while still relying on outdated solutions that are slow to evolve,” said Sam Crowther, CEO of Kasada. “Combined with our current bot detection platform, KasadaIQ for Fraud gives companies the competitive edge to get ahead of and defend against attackers. Ultimately, it will prevent businesses from being in the headlines for the wrong reasons.”

KasadaIQ for Fraud now allows organizations to predict and prevent fraud before it happens. This includes credential stuffing, which leads to Account Takeover (ATO) and other fraud that targets their online business to damage security, reputation, and bottom line.

With KasadaIQ for Fraud, the core functions incorporate discovery, alerts, and analysis with features such as:

to obtain the most comprehensive signals for automated threats, Kasada monitors activity within non-traditional sources — including resale marketplaces, fraud groups, proxy providers, account generation groups, and hosting providers.

Kasada's analysts first identify and vet current and emerging threats within Kasada's data system, then send out advance alerts.

Kasada secretly purchases bots in circulation and extensively analyzes how they work.

Kasada purchases and evaluates stolen credential sets from criminal marketplaces to help the customer remedy security gaps and online fraud.

Customers receive a set amount of analyst hours for Kasada to investigate what's most relevant to their needs, such as intel on fraud groups or reverse-engineering attacks.

Kasada will scope custom requirements and provide expert guidance on how to best achieve the desired outcomes.

“Unlike traditional monitoring of networks and systems, the activities and communities Kasada monitors provide insight into business logic abuse,” said Nick Reiniets, Field CTO of Kasada. “Our unique understanding of the minds behind bot attacks enables us to provide actionable data that companies can use to help remedy automated fraud and predict forthcoming automated attacks.”

Customized to monitor the unique threats that organizations’ face and backed by unmatched adversarial insight, KasadaIQ for Fraud enables companies to save money, protect brand integrity, and improve customer satisfaction.