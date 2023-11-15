Tanium and ServiceNow partner for complete asset visibility

Tanium and ServiceNow partnership provides complete asset visibility by combining Tanium’s real-time endpoint data and remediation with ServiceNow IT operations and security workflows. These two platforms empower automation across the entire estate, providing customers with a complete and accurate Configuration Management Database (CMDB) comprised of all hardware, software, and virtual inventory data.

This allows customers to:

Identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerability and configuration compliance risks with end-to-end security response lifecycle automation.

Increase productivity and accelerate growth by delivering superior digital experiences for employees, agents, and customers.

“The real-time data, speed, and scale Tanium delivers, coupled with the leading workflow automation, data orchestration, and AI capabilities in ServiceNow, has empowered customers to reduce risk, enhance audit and compliance, and prepare for a future where the quality of data is more important than ever,” said Erica Volini, SVP, Global Partnerships, ServiceNow.

Through the growing partnership, joint customers have saved millions by eliminating costly point solutions and enabling workflow automation by leveraging Tanium’s XEM platform. For example, a global transportation and logistics provider identified $20M in cost savings, and a federal agency recently reduced costs by nearly $2M and achieved 90% automated compliance for continuous diagnostics and mitigation daily audits.

Existing joint solutions include: