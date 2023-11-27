Fortanix Key Insight discovers and remediates data security risks in hybrid multicloud environments

Fortanix announced Key Insight, a new capability in the Fortanix Data Security Manager TM (DSM) platform designed to help enterprises discover, assess, and remediate risk and compliance gaps across hybrid multicloud environments.

Data breaches lead to massive monetary losses, hefty penalties and severe brand damage. While traditional firewall and cloud security defenses shield the perimeter, the data itself remains vulnerable. Encryption is the final line of defense, but enterprises lack robust control over encryption keys, leading to significant risk. Enterprises need to fortify security beyond just perimeter layers by driving a paradigm shift towards rigorous, data-centric security with complete visibility and control over encryption assets.

According to a Gartner report, “It is critical to understand if access to data and encryption keys by the CSP, by internal staff, or if the data residency locations across CSP platforms will create business impacts due to security or compliance risks.”

Fortanix Key Insight provides consolidated insights and control of all cryptographic keys to protect critical data services. Security, cloud, and developer teams can collaborate to assess risk posture and remediate compliance gaps consistent with established policies, post-quantum readiness, regulatory mandates, or industry standards (e.g., NIST, GDPR, PCI, etc.). Key Insight expands the power of Fortanix DSM, a unified data security platform for enterprise key management, data tokenization, secrets management, and more.

“Key Insight provides a unique combination of discovery, assessment and remediation of encryption keys and cloud data services in one Enterprise Key Posture Management (EKPM) solution, helping enterprises prevent data breaches, pass compliance audits, and prepare for the imminent post-quantum era,” said Anand Kashyap, CEO at Fortanix. “Key Insight is aligned with our value statement – ‘Look. Know. Further.,’ by allowing companies to look across siloed encryption environments, know their data security risk posture, and go further with complete control of their data, including remediation.”

Fortanix Key Insight offers several innovations to enhance data security:

Discover all encryption assets and provide a detailed mapping between encryption keys and data services in an intuitive and easy-to-understand user experience

Assess data security risk posture through AI-powered dashboards and heatmaps that quickly pinpoint risks, gaps, and priorities against established policies, regulations and industry standards

Remediate gaps in policy and compliance to eliminate risk and achieve crypto agility at scale, with robust monitoring and reporting to demonstrate continuous improvements over time

“As the global leader in AI-based advanced imaging for healthcare applications, Rapid AI is fully committed to security, compliance, processes and technologies to protect its platform and sensitive patient data, especially in the cloud,” said Amit Phadnis, CTO of Rapid AI. “In this endeavor, awareness and proper management and remediation, where necessary, of encryption keys is of prime importance. Any tool that helps ease our encryption keys posture management would be desirable for our security and compliance teams.”

“Organizations can ill afford data breaches and non-compliance of globally proliferating privacy regulations,” said Craig Gledhill, CEO of ACA Pacific. “Data encryption is crucial for protecting data, but equally crucial is the ability to pinpoint blind spots and remediate risks and compliance gaps. It is in this regard that the introduction of Fortanix Key Insight can be of great help to our customers in their quest for multicloud data security and compliance.”