ThreatNG empowers organizations to identify and mitigate their ransomware risk

ThreatNG Security launched its new Ransomware Susceptibility Assessment, Reporting, and Monitoring Solution. The new solution helps organizations assess their ransomware susceptibility externally and monitor their networks for potential threats.

According to the FBI, ransomware attacks increased by 13% in 2022, and the average cost of a ransomware attack is now $1.85 million. With ransomware attacks rising, organizations of all sizes are at risk, but many are unprepared. The ThreatNG Security Ransomware Susceptibility Assessment, Reporting, and Monitoring Solution empowers organizations to identify and mitigate their ransomware risk.

ThreatNG’s solution includes a Breach and Ransomware Susceptibility Score, a searchable intelligence repository of ransomware events and attacks called DarCache Ransomware, and a Ransomware Report that provides a comprehensive analysis of an organization’s exposure to ransomware infection vectors:

Breach and Ransomware Susceptibility Score

The Breach and Ransomware Susceptibility Score is a metric that provides organizations with a comprehensive view of their security posture, identification, and prioritization of areas for improvement. The score is calculated based on several factors: external attack surface and digital risk intelligence, domain intelligence, known vulnerabilities, and dark web presence. The Breach and Ransomware Susceptibility Score is one of the many X Susceptibility and eXposure scores that ThreatNG provides through its security ratings platform.

DarCache Ransomware

DarCache Ransomware (Intelligence Repository) is a searchable intelligence repository of ransomware events and attacks. It provides organizations with a continuously updated database on past ransomware attacks, including the types of ransomware used, the methods of infection, the targets, and the outcomes. The DarCache Ransomware is one of the many Intelligence Repositories that ThreatNG provides through its platform.

Ransomware Report

The Ransomware Report is a dynamically generated document that comprehensively highlights and describes an organization’s exposure to ransomware infection vectors in detail. The report includes the following sections:

Breach and Ransomware Susceptibility Score

Internet-facing vulnerabilities and misconfigurations (ransomware infection vector)

Phishing (ransomware infection vector)

Precursor malware infection (ransomware infection vector)

Third parties and managed service providers (ransomware infection vector)

These capabilities help organizations of all sizes better understand and manage their ransomware risk by providing a comprehensive view of their security posture and identifying the most relevant ransomware infection vectors. ThreatNG Security can help organizations mitigate risk and protect themselves from this devastating threat.

“With ransomware attacks rising and escalating costs, our solution empowers organizations to assess their external susceptibility and proactively monitor potential threats. The Breach and Ransomware Susceptibility Score, DarCache Ransomware (Intelligence Repository), and the detailed Ransomware Report comprehensively analyze an organization’s exposure, enabling it to prioritize and mitigate risks effectively,” says ThreatNG Founder Eric Gonzales. “At ThreatNG, we are dedicated to helping organizations of all sizes navigate the evolving landscape of cybersecurity and protect themselves from the increasing menace of ransomware.”

By empowering organizations with a comprehensive view of their security posture and identifying the most relevant ransomware infection vectors, ThreatNG’s capabilities have proven to help organizations take steps to mitigate their risk and protect themselves from this devastating threat, along with elevating their security posture in the following realms:

Cloud security: ThreatNG uncovers vulnerable cloud assets, continuously monitors ransomware threats, and swiftly addresses incidents within the cloud environment.

SaaS security: ThreatNG identifies active SaaS applications, takes proactive measures to monitor ransomware risks within SaaS platforms, and skillfully manages ransomware incidents that impact SaaS applications.

Data security: ThreatNG identifies vulnerable data, consistently maintains a vigilant watch for ransomware risks, and swiftly neutralizes threats directed at crucial data repositories.

Application security: ThreatNG identifies at-risk applications, actively monitors ransomware vulnerabilities, and efficiently counteracts ransomware threats directed toward organizational applications.

Supply chain security: ThreatNG unearths potential vulnerabilities within third-party suppliers, conducts continuous surveillance for ransomware threats in the supply chain, and promptly mitigates ransomware risks from external partners.

API security: ThreatNG detects exposed APIs, systematically monitors ransomware threats targeting APIs, and swiftly remediates ransomware incidents impacting the organization’s application programming interfaces.