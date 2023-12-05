Veeam Data Platform 23H2 update enhances resilience against ransomware

Veeam Software released new Veeam Data Platform 23H2 update, including Veeam Backup & Replicationv12.1 release as well as Veeam ONE v12.1 and Veeam Recovery Orchestrator v7.

This latest release from Veeam, with a focus on radical resilience, includes hundreds of new features and enhancements designed to not only protect enterprises’ most critical data, but to enable them with radical resilience to bounce forward from ransomware and cyber-attacks.

“The latest Veeam Data Protection Trends Report found that 85% of organizations experienced at least one ransomware attack in the last year, while only 16% were able to recover without paying the ransom,” said Danny Allan, CTO at Veeam.

“Ensuring your organization is protected and resilient in the event of an attack is the only way to make your business immune to its impacts. The new Veeam Data Platform 23H2 update, including Veeam Backup & Replication v12.1, builds on what Veeam does best: reducing downtime and data loss for our 450,000 customers. This latest release provides the shortest gap between cyber incidents and recovery, arming our customers with radical resilience to keep their business running and moving forward,” added Allan.

60% of organizations need significant or complete overhauls between their backup and cyber teams, with those roles closest to the challenges of cyber events often the least satisfied with the partnering between the teams. New updates of this latest Veeam release are designed to unite IT, cloud and security teams with technology to confront, contain and conquer ransomware together.

New features and enhancements include:

AI-powered built-in Malware Detection Engine performs low-impact inline entropy and file system analysis during backup for immediate detection of ransomware and malicious file management activity.

performs low-impact inline entropy and file system analysis during backup for immediate detection of ransomware and malicious file management activity. New Veeam Threat Center highlights threats, identifies risks and measures the security score of an environment.

highlights threats, identifies risks and measures the security score of an environment. YARA content analysis helps pinpoint identified ransomware strains to prevent reinfection of malware into an environment; detects the presence of sensitive data in backups (like PII, PHI and PCI data).

helps pinpoint identified ransomware strains to prevent reinfection of malware into an environment; detects the presence of sensitive data in backups (like PII, PHI and PCI data). Enhanced backup protection prevents accidental or malicious deletion or encryption of backups, including using additional immutability capabilities and the new four-eyes principle to prevent accidental backup or repository deletion.

prevents accidental or malicious deletion or encryption of backups, including using additional immutability capabilities and the new four-eyes principle to prevent accidental backup or repository deletion. Greater security for cloud backup ensures least privilege access to backup and recovery tasks with more granular IAM permissions, as well as immutable backups for Amazon RDS PostgreSQL databases.

ensures least privilege access to backup and recovery tasks with more granular IAM permissions, as well as immutable backups for Amazon RDS PostgreSQL databases. Security & Compliance Analyzer continuously verifies your backup infrastructure hardening and data protection approaches against best practices to ensure recovery success.

Veeam is launching new capabilities to help organizations of all sizes achieve radical resilience that can only come from complete confidence in protection, response and recovery. New key capabilities include:

AI-powered assistant driven by large language models and using product documentation as a context provides real-time access to wealth of Veeam’s knowledge, improving efficiency.

Object storage backup strengthens recovery with powerful granular restore capabilities for on-premises or cloud object storage data, secured by an ultra-resilient immutable backup.

Expanded workloads in the cloud to now protect Amazon S3, Amazon DynamoDB, Azure Blob, Azure virtual networks, and Google Cloud Spanner.

Automated cloud recovery validation saves time by automating the manual post recovery tasks required when recovering an on-premises workload into Microsoft Azure.

Veeam App for ServiceNow offers open integration leveraging ServiceNow workflows to monitor backup jobs, sessions and restore points in a pre-built dashboard with automatic incident creation.

New plug-in for IBM DB2 and support for Linux and SAP HANA running on IBM Power eliminates the need for multiple backup solutions in an IBM data center.

BM 3592 “Jaguar” tape support reduces costs without compromising security by combining Veeam’s air gapped data protection with low-cost storage at enterprise scale.

Expanded Enterprise Capability with support for large volumes on NetApp ONTAP FlexGroups, instant recovery for PostgreSQL, and integration with native backup immutability on EMC Data Domain and HPE StoreOnce Catalyst Copy storage.

“Cybercrime continues to be a highly profitable business for cyber criminals who are getting smarter and their attacks more sophisticated,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Vice President at IDC. “This has raised the bar for backup and recovery vendors that now need to provide a full range of cyber-recovery capabilities. This includes security functionality that allows targeted companies to detect and stop the attack in its tracks Veeam’s new announcement offers significant enhancements to cyber protection capabilities. The AI-powered built-in malware detection engine, threat center and zero-trust further demonstrate Veeam’s ongoing efforts to keep customer environments safe and recover quickly if attacked.”

The new Veeam Data Platform 23H2 update is available now.