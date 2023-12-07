Cybersixgill introduces new features and capabilities to strengthen threat analysis

Cybersixgill announced new features and capabilities that take security teams’ threat detection and mitigation efforts to new levels, helping them identify and mitigate vulnerabilities and detect and stop threats more quickly and effectively.

Cybersixgill’s new Identity Intelligence module enables centralized monitoring analysis of an organization’s compromised emails and accounts, helping threat hunters and analysts proactively manage their threat exposure by quickly and efficiently mitigating compromised access.

Tens of millions of exposed accounts continue to be compromised by infostealers (stealer malware) every year, impacting corporate accounts, third-party services, and end-consumer credentials. Cybersixgill’s Identity Intelligence offering includes unparalleled visibility into millions of infostealer logs shared broadly across mass numbers of closed underground communities, with full host, username, and password information.

In addition, Cybsersixgill now offers a new Alerts page with many features designed to reduce mean time to respond (MTTR) and make alerts more actionable. Such features include better alert management, rich context for informed decision-making, enhanced customization with new filters and sorting options, and simplified access to actions and intelligence services. The new Alerts page helps threat analysts, SOC analysts, and incident responders identify risks and exposure and proactively prevent cyber-attacks before they take place.

As part of its Dynamic Vulnerability Exploit intelligence (DVE) module, Cybersixgill also announced its support of Open-Source Vulnerability (OSV) data. This support covers tens of thousands of open-source vulnerabilities not identified by the National Vulnerabilities Database (NVD). The solution incorporates insights from OSV.dev, a Google initiative focused on Common Vulnerability Exploits (CVEs) in open-source tools and programs, bridging the gap between vulnerability awareness and open-source software.

“Continuously anticipating and responding to our customers’ demands, today we’re setting a new precedent in threat intelligence, addressing some of the most critical challenges for security teams and organizations across industries. By mapping CVEs to thousands of open-source vulnerabilities not currently supported by traditional threat intelligence tools, we’re empowering users to proactively address potential weaknesses in commonly used open-source programs and software bills of material, or SBOMs,” said Gabi Reish, CPO for Cybersixgill. “Our new OSV Support significantly advances threat insights in organizations’ SBOMs by preventing unauthorized access, data breaches, and system compromises that could arise from unaddressed vulnerabilities.

“Additionally, our new Identity Intelligence module and Alerts page simplify security workflows around compromised credential monitoring and alert management, ensuring teams gain relevant insights into risks and vulnerabilities specific to their organization and asset inventory,” he continued. “These capabilities enable them to preemptively take swift action and stop threats from materializing into attacks, protecting sensitive data and systems from malicious access.”

Identity Intelligence module: Mitigating account takeover (ATO) fraud and compromised access

Compromised credentials are among the most common and effective weapons cybercriminals use to infiltrate corporate networks, steal sensitive data, encrypt data with ransomware, and launch broader campaigns. Detecting and remediating these initial access points is paramount to every organization concerned with the security and protection of systems and data.

Cybersixgill’s new Identity Intelligence module offers a centralized platform for identity intelligence, monitoring, and analyzing compromised emails and accounts. Among its many benefits are:

Helps mitigate account takeover (ATO) fraud

Reduces the mean time to detect threats

Decreases false positives related to irrelevant credential exposure

Alerts page: Better alert management and informed decision-making

The new Alerts page was developed to improve security workflows and provide valuable insights. The page brings a multitude of benefits designed to make the user’s life easier and more productive, including:

Split-screen mode for alert management

Rich context for informed decision-making

Enhanced customization with new filters and sorting options

Simplified access to actions and intelligence services

OSV Support: Enabling vulnerability awareness in open-source software

The new OSV Support feature addresses the challenge of effectively managing vulnerabilities within open-source tools and programs. Organizations typically rely on open-source tools for the cost-effective and collaborative benefits they offer, yet their openly accessible source code can become a source of vulnerability exposure. Cybersixgill’s OSV Support mitigates the risk by providing real-time insights from OSV.dev, enabling organizations to identify and proactively address potential weaknesses.

The solution offers two key benefits:

Reduces risk through holistic vulnerability assessment

Improves corporate compliance

Cybersixgill’s new Identity Intelligence module, Alerts page, and OSV Support are available immediately to new and existing customers.