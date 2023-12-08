Delve Risk and ThreatNG Security join forces to boost client decisions through advanced intelligence

Delve Risk and ThreatNG Security has unveiled a transformative partnership aimed at delivering intelligence solutions for security vendors.

Strategic alliance for advanced intelligence

The collaboration between Delve Risk and ThreatNG Security represents a strategic alliance aimed at revolutionizing intelligence solutions for security vendors. By combining Delve Risk and ThreatNG’s expertise, OSINT-driven market, and cybersecurity research, respectively, the partnership aims to set new standards for comprehensive, actionable intelligence.

“We are thrilled to announce our transformative partnership with ThreatNG Security, a collaboration at the forefront of innovation in intelligence solutions for security vendors. By combining Delve Risk’s expertise with ThreatNG Security’s cutting-edge capabilities, we are setting new standards for actionable intelligence,” says Anthony Johnson, Founder and Managing Partner of Delve Risk.

“This strategic alliance empowers security vendors with unique insights into the ever-evolving technology landscape, enhancing their decision-making capabilities and enabling precise and effective client-centric solutions. Together, we are not just providing data; we are delivering a strategic advantage in navigating the complexities of the market. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our clients, equipping them with the tools and information needed to stay ahead in the dynamic and challenging cybersecurity landscape,” added Johnson.

Critical benefits for security vendors

Innovative cybersecurity insights: Security vendors partnering with Delve Risk and ThreatNG Security gain access to a unique blend of OSINT-driven market and security intelligence, providing unparalleled insights into the ever-evolving technology landscape.

Advanced decision-making: The joint forces of Delve Risk and ThreatNG Security empower security vendors to make advanced, data-driven decisions, enhancing their ability to navigate the complexities of the market effectively, position, and execute sales strategies.

Client-centric solutions: The partnership focuses on delivering client-centric intelligence solutions, ensuring security vendors have the tools and information to address their clients’ specific challenges precisely and effectively.

Delve Risk and ThreatNG Security present an invaluable synergy that enhances Comprehensive Insights, Data Quality, Decision-Making Efficiency, Strategic Positioning, Holistic Digital Footprint Analysis, and Market Perception Analysis for Delve Risk’s clients.

Delve Risk’s proficiency in harnessing Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) coupled with ThreatNG Security’s capabilities offers a holistic and differentiated view into areas including Domain Intelligence, Cloud Environments, SaaS Applications, and SEC Filings. This combined research and development provides Delve Risk clients unparalleled insights into cybersecurity risks, regulatory compliance, and market trends, thus equipping sales and marketing professionals with a comprehensive understanding of their target organizations’ digital landscapes.

It enables Delve Risk clients to make informed decisions swiftly, position their security solutions strategically, and navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape with precision and efficiency.

The partnership between Delve Risk and ThreatNG Security is now in effect, offering security vendors a comprehensive suite of intelligence solutions that seamlessly integrate market research and cybersecurity expertise.