Common Sense Privacy protects consumer privacy with AI-powered software platform

Common Sense Privacy debuts software to help companies better assess and manage privacy regulatory risks.

Building on foundational IP from Common Sense Media, the nation’s leading child advocacy nonprofit organization, the platform boasts the most extensive repository of privacy evaluations in the world.

The data privacy landscape is hurtling towards an inflection point. More than ever, companies need tools to navigate increasingly complex privacy requirements. In the United States, 13 states have passed their own privacy regulations, eight of them in 2023 alone.

Globally, 17 countries passed new privacy laws between February 2021 and March 2023, coinciding with record-breaking fines. The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) related fines grew 50% from 2022 to 2023.

“We’re proud to offer companies a simple, cost-effective way to understand their privacy choices and manage risk,” said Daphne Li, CEO of Common Sense Privacy. “The time is right to launch Common Sense Privacy’s enterprise solution under the umbrella of the brand that consumers trust for media and privacy ratings.”

The new independent company recently closed on $5 million in a funding round led by venture studio AI Fund with additional investment from both Magnify Ventures and Morgan Stanley Next Level Fund. Total funding of Common Sense Privacy since inception now stands at $6.2 million.

“AI Fund is thrilled to support Common Sense Privacy with our AI and business studio capabilities. Daphne Li’s vision of leveraging AI to scale privacy ratings is important both for civil rights and for broadening acceptance of AI,” said Andrew Ng, Managing General Partner of AI Fund, and globally recognized AI leader. “With increased sensitivity globally to how data is used, it is critical that businesses get privacy right. Common Sense Privacy helps companies protect consumer privacy and facilitates responsible safeguards.”

Consumer privacy tipping point

There are an estimated 5,000 new apps every day that need privacy labels for app store listing, and an estimated 252,000 new websites every day that must comply with consumer privacy regulations. Tighter regulations, record fines, new app store requirements, and escalating consumer concerns have created an estimated current market opportunity of $11 billion.

“After evaluating thousands of companies’ privacy policies, we see the challenges that companies face in meeting privacy best practice standards,” said Ellen Pack, President of Common Sense Media. “We’re working at every level to build a more healthy, equitable, and empowering future for all kids in the digital age and are excited that Common Sense Privacy can help companies make better privacy decisions.”

Scaling privacy ratings

Common Sense Privacy leverages generative AI with LLMs to scale privacy ratings. Common Sense Privacy offers three solutions to help companies navigate privacy risk: