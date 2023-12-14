Concentric AI expands Semantic Intelligence DSPM capabilities with audio and video data protection

Concentric AI unveiled that its Semantic Intelligence DSPM solution now offers sensitive data discovery, identification, risk monitoring, and remediation protection for audio and video files, furthering the data protection capabilities of its DSPM solution.

As a result of update to Concentric AI’s Semantic Intelligence, organizations can now protect sensitive data communicated in meetings using Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and other popular collaboration tools for the first time. Until today’s announcement, sensitive data discovery in audio and video files did not exist in the industry.

“When it comes to unstructured data protection, Concentric AI is at the forefront of protecting sensitive data from risk – no matter where it is or in what format – even audio and video recordings now as a result of today’s launch,” said Karthik Krishnan, CEO, Concentric AI.

“Organizations came to us asking for this functionality – the first of its kind in a DSPM solution – and we are pleased to rapidly respond and deliver on these growing industry requirements due to increased remote and hybrid workforces. Our partners are also now better equipped to meet their customers’ demands for this robust functionality,” Krishnan continued.

With virtual meetings such a popular form of communication, proprietary data is commonly transferred through audio and video files. Given the sensitive nature of these discussions, content containing confidential information could jeopardize the company’s competitive edge and reputation if mishandled. Without detection and protection of sensitive data shared in virtual meetings, there is a widening gap in data security in what’s become an increasingly large attack surface.

While the sheer versatility and complexity of audio and video data presents a unique detection and categorization challenge, Concentric AI’s solution is the only one capable of this complex functionality. The solution uniquely transcribes content shared and discussed in virtual meetings. Next its AI-driven platform understands the content and context of each transcribed audio and video file to accurately detect sensitive data without false positives. This is impossible to do using standard rules and regular expressions, given the unstructured and unpredictable nature of conversations.

Concentric AI’s Semantic Intelligence DSPM solution scans organizations’ data, detects sensitive or business critical content, identifies the most appropriate classification category, and automatically tags the data. Concentric AI uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve discovery and classification accuracy and efficiency to avoid endless regex rules and inaccurate end user labeling.

In addition, Concentric AI can monitor and autonomously identify risk to financial and other data from inappropriate permissioning, wrong entitlements, risky sharing, and unauthorized access. It can automatically remediate permissions and sharing issues or leverage other security solutions and cloud APIs to quickly and continuously protect exposed data.

Concentric AI’s Semantic Intelligence automates unstructured and structured data security using deep learning to categorize data, uncover business criticality and reduce risk. Its Risk Distance analysis technology uses the baseline security practices observed for each data category to spot security anomalies in individual files. It compares documents of the same type to identify risk from oversharing, third-party access, wrong location, or misclassification. Organizations benefit from the expertise of content owners without intrusive classification mandates, with no rules, regex, or policy maintenance needed.