GuidePoint Security introduces Identity as a Service offering

GuidePoint Security announced its Identity as a Service, which will help organizations address the complex challenges of identity management by optimizing resources, enhancing user experience, and ensuring security.

GuidePoint’s Identity as a Service can cover part or all aspects of an organization’s identity program, including Access Management, Identity Governance & Administration, Privileged Access Management, and Customer Identity & Access Management. By prioritizing secure and efficient access management, this service supports staffing challenges, streamlines IAM processes, reduces help-desk workloads, and simplifies compliance and audit reporting.

“IAM is a key business enabler and fundamental to our customers’ ability to adapt to new challenges with a security focus,” said Kevin Converse, VP of IAM, GuidePoint Security. “Our Identity as a Service offering is designed to align with an organization’s unique IAM program needs—across any or all pillars of IAM—ensuring operational efficiency and support for program challenges and growth. With this service, customers can rest assured that our experts will manage the day-to-day operations of their IAM program, including ticket management, user access and privilege management, policy administration, vendor escalations, and root cause analysis.”

Key benefits of Identity as a Service:

Access to technical expertise and managed services

Removes operational burden on hiring managers and improves user experience and productivity

Reduces help desk costs and improves process efficiencies

Lowers the risk of inappropriate access and simplifies reporting of access audit events

At the beginning of an Identity as a Service engagement, GuidePoint Security’s IAM experts will meet with key stakeholders to establish program goals and fully understand the organization’s current operational processes. Additionally, a dedicated customer success manager will be assigned.

Next, the team will conduct a comprehensive IAM health check and build a tailored roadmap of recommendations and a prioritized remediation process for any identified deficiencies. Upon reaching the operational stage of the engagement, the GuidePoint team will: