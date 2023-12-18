Preserving privacy through advanced encryption techniques

At its core, encryption involves the use of algorithms, mathematical functions that manipulate data into a seemingly random and indecipherable form. This encoded information, referred to as ciphertext, can only be converted back into its original, meaningful state by those possessing the appropriate cryptographic key.

However, the world of encryption is not without its challenges. As technology advances, so do the methods of those who seek to bypass its protective layers.

In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which cybersecurity experts specifically address aspects related to encryption and privacy.

Complete videos