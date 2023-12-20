ImmuniWeb is now ISO 9001 certified

According to the International Organization for Standardization, implementation of ISO 9001 means that the certified organization has put in place effective processes and trained staff to deliver flawless products or services time after time.

Today, in addition to the existing ISO 27001 certification of our Information Security Management System (ISMS), ImmuniWeb is proud to announce successful ISO 9001 certification of its Quality Management System (QMS).

ISO 9001 is a globally recognized standard for efficient and effective quality management. It helps organizations to improve performance, meet customer expectations and demonstrate their commitment to quality. Its requirements define how to establish, implement, maintain and continually improve a quality management system (QMS).

At ImmuniWeb, long-term satisfaction and value creation for our customers have always been among our key business priorities. ImmuniWeb has been continually improving its internal Quality Management System (QMS) that comprehensively monitors and continually improves quality of all our products available on the award-winning ImmuniWeb AI Platform, as well as ensures that ImmuniWeb meets reasonable expectations of external stakeholders, such as partners, and interested third-parties.

Dr. Ilia Kolochenko, CEO & Chief Architect at ImmuniWeb, says: “We are delighted to obtain this important certification that serves as a solid validation of our hard work to continually deliver value and excellence to our customers and partners.

Global cybersecurity market growth exponentially, however, quality of service, as well as of the post-service support, remains a strategic competitive advantage for all market players. At ImmuniWeb, we are committed to invest all available resources to deliver impeccable quality to our customers and even to surpass their expectations whenever possible. More is coming soon, please stay tuned.”

SGS is the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Its 98,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.