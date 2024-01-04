Intellicheck announces Identity Platform advancements

Intellicheck announced advancements for digital users of the Intellicheck Identity Platform.

Clients integrating the new Capture process can be up and running with no more than two simple web hooks. The new digital authentication experience does not require any significant development or programming time and is simply and rapidly implemented.

New users as well as current clients, including banks, credit card issuers, fintechs, BNPLs, retailers, and social media companies, will benefit from the enriched features. The responsive, easy-to-use technology allows clients to utilize the wide array of features available on the Identity Platform including bar code validation, OCR, and facial recognition as well as phone number verification, phone number reputation, address verification, sanctions, PEP, and criminal background checks.

Key features of the enhanced digital user experience include:

Advanced data capture tools: The introduction of auto snap/focus for image capture with edge detection ensures seamless and efficient data capture. Additionally, a new barcode scanner has been implemented to instantly capture barcodes without any user assistance.

Guided ID capture process: Users are now prompted to capture the front of their ID first, followed by the back, with real-time guidance provided throughout the capture process. This strategic sequence eliminates any potential confusion during the ID verification process.

Streamlined workflow: The new image capture and barcode scanner flows significantly speed up the overall process, reducing the number of screens for end users to navigate through. This enhancement ensures a smoother and faster experience for users.

Full white labeling capability: Intellicheck now offers the option to white label the entire user experience with logos, colors, and language customization. This allows for a fully branded and tailored session, providing a cohesive and professional look and feel.

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said the latest dynamic innovations build on the company’s industry-leading technology. “We are excited to bring these enhancements to our users, making the identity verification process faster, easier and more customizable than ever before. Our commitment to innovation drives us to continually improve our solutions and exceed the expectations of our clients. These updates reinforce Intellicheck’s position as a leader in identity verification technology, providing clients with solutions to meet evolving industry needs.”

Intellicheck provides both digital and physical identity verification solutions to industries where speed and certainty is crucial. These include financial services, social media, automotive, insurance, law enforcement and identity access management. Intellicheck’s services are used by many of the top 12 banks and credit card issuers, at more than 30,000 retail locations, two of the major social media companies, and more than half of the state-level law enforcement agencies in the U.S.