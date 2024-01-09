Zyxel unveils new cloud-managed switches for small businesses and professional home users

Zyxel Networks launched the XMG1915 series – a family of smart managed switches designed to provide small businesses and professional home users (prosumers) with the throughput and versatility needed to support today’s high bandwidth applications and services.

With the growth in hybrid and home working, high-definition video content, and the use of cloud services, small businesses (SBs) and prosumers need much higher throughput capabilities on the network. In addition, increased Power over Ethernet (PoE) budgets are required to support the latest wireless technologies, IP surveillance cameras and connected devices on the network edge.

The XMG1915 series is designed to meet these changing requirements. Available in 8 and 16-port models, they provide 2.5 Multi-Gigabit Ethernet capability across all ports. There are also 10G uplinks for connections to the network core, and PoE++ options that will provide as much as 60W to a connected device. Flexible cloud management makes the switches easy to deploy and manage.

Mr Kell Lin, Senior Associate VP of Zyxel Networking Strategic Business Unit, said: “For small businesses, content creators and prosumers, changing work patterns, the increased bandwidth demands of modern applications and services, and the growing number of devices being used on the network edge are a significant challenge. The XMG1915 series provides them with a fast, versatile, and cost-effective solution, with the added benefit of simple deployment and management options through our Nebula cloud management platform.”

With Nebula, the switches can be pre-configured and installed automatically. The XMG1915 series can also be monitored and managed remotely and easily with the Nebula app.

Mighty performance in a small box

All downlink ports on the XMG1915 operate at 2.5G speed, ensuring seamless connectivity for a wide array of connected devices, such as WiFi 6/6E/7 APs, multi-gigabit networks, IP cameras, and NAS devices. Two 10G uplink ports ensure that sufficient bandwidth is always available to prevent bottlenecks and ensure that higher-speed devices can be used to their full potential.

The inclusion of 60W PoE++ support across eight ports accommodates high-power devices and simplifies installations. The total PoE budget of 130W/180W provides sufficient power at a competitive price for a small business, removing the need to invest in an excessive PoE budget that is often wasted. Users can also leverage their existing Cat 5 cables, eliminating the need for any costly re-cabling.

The XMG1915 also features a smaller design – it’s at least half the size of most 2.5G switches on the market, making it ideal for use on desktops or confined workspaces.

Silent and energy-saving fanless design

Engineered for optimal performance, the XMG1915 series boasts a fanless design with robust hardware heat dissipation, ensuring silent operation while conserving energy. The XMG1915-8E/8EP models are entirely fanless, while the XMG1915-18EP is equipped with a whisper-silent fan.

Flexible cloud management

Created to be cloud manageable through Zyxel Networks’ Nebula platform, the XMG1915 series allows users to easily onboard devices through the Nebula app, with QR code scans for rapid network setup. Users can seamlessly manage their connectivity and security from anywhere, via a single pane of glass, and receive an up-to-date view of their network posture at a glance.

Remote management capabilities empower users to oversee switches and reboot connected devices from anywhere, without requiring physical presence. There is also a Loop Prevention feature that further supports its hassle-free operation by auto-detecting and resolving configuration-related issues.

Standalone management is also available for those who require the option to manage their switches on-premises.