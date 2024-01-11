VicOne partners with BlackBerry to help detect cyberthreats to connected cars

VicOne announced a partnership with BlackBerry to strengthen the cybersecurity posture of the automotive ecosystem.

By leveraging ML processing at the edge and cloud-controlled access to vehicle data, the partnership will enable car manufacturers and software developers to investigate and distinguish costly cyberattacks from other non-malicious events in fewer steps.

The combined BlackBerry IVY and VicOne solution provides accurate detection of cyberthreats through real-time analysis of on-board data. VicOne’s xCarbon Sensor for IVY, which offloads cloud computing and data traffic costs by computing locally, monitors software-defined vehicles (SDVs) for malicious activity or violations.

This enables the vehicle security operations center (VSOC) to focus on a real cyber intrusion instead of false positive alerts. Together with VicOne’s xNexus, an XDR platform for automotive systems, the xCarbon Sensor for IVY visualizes attack paths across layers and electronic control units (ECUs), accurately and in real time.

The joint BlackBerry IVY and VicOne xCarbon Sensor for IVY solution is particularly relevant to the automotive ecosystem today because SDVs heavily rely on software components from an increasingly diverse ecosystem of suppliers that generate huge amounts of data. Unlike traditional ML-based solutions that only detect and report “anomaly of vehicle,” and do not give sufficient information for reaction and response, xCarbon Sensor for IVY correlates vehicle signal data with additional ECU system telemetry data and relevant security events to provide early, precise, and actionable detection for next generation VSOC.

The security insights produced by VicOne’s xCarbon Sensor for IVY and xNexus are beneficial to companies in related industries, such as car rental, logistics, and insurance companies. For example, the capabilities of the two companies’ solutions could be leveraged in a fleet management system. The combined solution would identify whether abnormal signals or situations are the result of cyberattacks or other issues and react accordingly and appropriately, more quickly and accurately than previously possible.

This could prevent substantial financial losses for fleet operators arising from direct or indirect costs, through to unnecessary vehicle repairs, increased maintenance costs, or valuable contracts lost from damaged reputation due to attacked fleets.

“Our combined capabilities enable the automotive ecosystem to more fully realize the world of opportunities and better manage the potential risks unlocked by SDVs,” said Vito Giallorenzo, SVP General Manager, BlackBerry IVY. “We share a common vision with VicOne of helping automakers deliver peace of mind to their customers. Our collaboration with VicOne is a clear signal to the automotive ecosystem that they have long-term partners that they can rely on throughout the evolution of the world’s vehicles.”

Added Max Cheng, CEO of VicOne, “We are very excited to be partnering with BlackBerry. Together, we’re using actionable and timely insights to enable the entire automotive ecosystem to stay ahead of cyberattacks that can have a devastating impact on revenue streams. As a pioneer at the forefront of detecting cyberthreats to connected cars, we’re helping the industry save time and reduce costs in delivering safer and more secure SDVs.”