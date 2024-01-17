Skyhigh Security’s AI-driven DLP Assistant prevents critical data loss

Skyhigh Security announced an AI-driven DLP Assistant as an advanced DLP capability within its Security Service Edge (SSE) portfolio.

The AI-based Assistant can help simplify many complex tasks in DLP with the ability to generate complex regular expressions. This enables customers to create complex data classifications based on natural language expressions, increasing operational efficiencies and minimizing inaccuracies stemming from human error, such as false positives or false negatives.

According to Gartner, “By 2026, more than 80% of enterprises will have used generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) application programming interfaces (APIs) or models, and/or deployed GenAI-enabled applications in production environments, up from less than 5% in 20231.

“As we have seen from analyst research and our proprietary telemetry, companies across all industries are integrating AI into their workflows for its creativity, efficiency, and timesaving benefits,” said Kelly Elliott, director of product marketing, Skyhigh Security. “Our RegEx tool harnesses the power of AI to address the pressing customer challenge of classifying sensitive data quickly and accurately at scale.”

Skyhigh Security’s AI-driven DLP Assistant, which supports queries in native languages of all countries across the world, gives users the ability to create, test, and validate custom data classifications, improving zero-day protection and preventing the loss of critical data. Key benefits include:

Saves time : Generates instant classifiers, in any language and from any country, to quickly produce tailored expressions for scenarios where custom predefined classifications are needed.

: Generates instant classifiers, in any language and from any country, to quickly produce tailored expressions for scenarios where custom predefined classifications are needed. Reduces complexity and knowledge gaps : Harnesses the power of AI to effortlessly create complex expressions, without requiring RegEx knowledge or access to AI applications.

: Harnesses the power of AI to effortlessly create complex expressions, without requiring RegEx knowledge or access to AI applications. Improves classification accuracy and precision : Improves classification accuracy by providing instant creation and validation of accurate and precise regular expression recommendations, exclusively in Google RE2 format, by using the AI assistant.

: Improves classification accuracy by providing instant creation and validation of accurate and precise regular expression recommendations, exclusively in Google RE2 format, by using the AI assistant. Provides a seamless interface: Seamlessly constructs and builds highly complex expressions through an intuitive conversation-based interface.

Recognizing GenAI as an emerging technology, Skyhigh Security is dedicated to assisting customers in embracing GenAI while safeguarding business-critical data. Skyhigh Security gives you increased visibility and control by tracking more than 700 different AI cloud services in the Skyhigh Cloud Registry, a comprehensive database of over 38,000 cloud services, based on a detailed security assessment across more than 75 criteria. The registry quickly identifies new GenAI apps and their corresponding risk levels.

Skyhigh Security demonstrates a steadfast commitment to provide unified data protection that is easy to use, while building innovative solutions that align with customer and market needs. Skyhigh Security’s dedication to innovation remains unwavering, with plans to develop a multitude of cutting-edge capabilities in the near future.