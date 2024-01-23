Thales and Quantinuum strengthen protection against quantum computing attacks

Thales announced the launch of its PQC Starter Kit in collaboration with Quantinuum. This offering helps enterprises prepare for Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC).

The kit provides a trusted environment for businesses to test quantum-hardened PQC-ready encryption keys and understand the implications that quantum computing will have on the security of their infrastructure.

While 73% of organizations recognize quantum computing poses a threat to traditional cryptography, 61% have yet to define a strategy for a post-quantum world. Post Quantum Cryptography helps mitigate this threat. As a result, organizations around the world must test their ecosystem applications, data, and devices currently relying upon traditional cryptography to ensure minimal disruption when quantum-safe protocols become mandatory.

“Thales is excited to offer a new solution to its customers to help them prepare for the implementation of Post-Quantum Cryptography. We understand the enormous challenges and complexities behind this upcoming disruption in cryptography and want to support customers as they transition to these new algorithms.. For organizations unsure of navigating this transition, we highly recommend testing current applications, data, and devices that use cryptographic protection as soon as possible to ensure a smooth shift to PQC. Although quantum computing may seem like a future-looking risk, with hackers using Harvest Now, Decrypt Later tactics, post-quantum resilience should be on every organization’s radar today,” said Todd Moore, Global Head of Data Security Products at Thales.

“Hardening encryption keys is critical for the post-quantum era, and Quantum Origin is a unique technology that provides verifiable quantum randomness to maximize encryption key strength. The combination of Quantum Origin and the Thales HSM is a strong solution for IT teams to help them with their PQC transition. We look forward to working with Thales to help smooth the shift to PQC,” added Duncan Jones, Head of Cybersecurity at Quantinuum.

The PQC Starter Kit will allow organizations to test within a trusted lab environment. Using the current NIST proposed algorithms that are built into the system, customers can test various security use cases including PKI, code-signing, TLS, and IoT, and observe the impact of implementing PQC technology in these simulated test-lab scenarios, all without impacting operational processes in real-world production environments.

Organizations will also be able to identify potential weaknesses in their encryption deployment and apply changes to their IT infrastructure to protect themselves.

The first available PQC Starter Kit option incorporates Luna HSMs and Quantinuum’s quantum random number generation (QRNG) technology through which customers can ensure their keys are securely generated and stored while testing the PQC algorithms. The kit offers a choice of Luna HSMs (i.e. appliance or PCIe card) and Quantinuum’s Quantum Origin – the world’s only source of verified quantum entropy. A PQC Starter Kit for network encryption using Thales High Speed Encryptors (HSE) will be available next.