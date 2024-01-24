Enzoic and ThreatQuotient join forces to defend companies from compromised credentials

Enzoic announced a partnership with ThreatQuotient, an innovative security operations platform provider.

Through the agreement, the latter is integrating Enzoic’s Dark Web monitoring capabilities to scan for exposure and help customers act at the first sign of compromise.

The ThreatQ Platform provides tools for contextualizing and prioritizing intelligence, enabling security teams to respond more effectively to potential threats. With the Enzoic integration, customers can now tap into the company’s vast, dynamically updated database of exposure incidents. The scanning happens automatically, with any exposures immediately presented in ThreatQ’s intuitive, graphical dashboard.

“User credentials continue to be among hackers’ most sought-after targets,” said Mike Wilson, CTO, Enzoic. “With Enzoic’s threat intelligence, ThreatQuotient customers can fight back and take swift action as soon as exposure is detected. The ThreatQ Platform is already a valuable resource for security operations to become more data-driven, efficient, and effective by getting the right data to the right systems and teams at the right time. Our Dark Web insights serve to broaden the scope of potential threats that can be identified.”

The integration utilizes Enzoic’s Exposure API for monitoring potential user and domain exposures on the Dark Web, enabling organizations to pinpoint when credentials are compromised. These alerts are dynamically updated, ensuring ThreatQuotient customers can act on the threat intelligence to mitigate damages, safeguard any exposed accounts or credentials, and alert end users as new exposures are detected. The integration does not require organizations to send any PII from their systems, and query data is not stored by Enzoic.

“We’re always looking for ways to strengthen the ThreatQ Platform in response to today’s dynamically changing cybersecurity environment,” said Haig Colter, Director of Alliances at ThreatQuotient. “Our partnership with Enzoic gives us vital insights into sensitive data on the Dark Web, enabling our customers to act before these exposures can negatively impact the business.”