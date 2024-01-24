Stellar Cyber partners with Proofpoint to speed detection of email-driven cyberattacks

Stellar Cyber announced a new partnership with Proofpoint, a cybersecurity and compliance company.

Through this alliance, Proofpoint and Stellar Cyber customers benefit from an out-of-the-box integration enabling swift email investigations and real-time response actions to email-driven attacks.

Proofpoint Targeted Attack Protection monitors emails to identify suspicious emails and potentially malicious attachments and URLs. Once identified, the findings are shared with Stellar Cyber automatically. Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform ingests, normalizes, and analyzes Proofpoint findings and other collected data to deliver a comprehensive threat picture. As security analysts conduct investigations, they can instruct integrated third-party products – including Proofpoint – on corrective actions.

“Protecting organizations against email-borne attacks is a top priority, and security teams need a way to automatically correlate threat telemetry across the entire attack surface in order to quickly remediate threats,” said Andrew Homer, VP of Strategic Alliances, Stellar Cyber. “This new partnership with Proofpoint is the latest example of Stellar Cyber delivering on its Open XDR strategy to provide customers turn-key integrations that improve productivity and threat detection.”

“Email attacks remain the number one entry point into an organization, and the level of sophistication of these attacks continues to grow exponentially,” said D.J. Long, VP, Strategic Alliances & Business Development, Proofpoint. “We’re thrilled to work with Stellar Cyber on this strategic alliance to help customers protect against advanced email-based threats and unify their cybersecurity defense.”

Through this alliance, Stellar Cyber and Proofpoint give security teams an advantage over attackers, resulting in the following: