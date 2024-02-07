DynaRisk Cyber Intelligence Data Lake enhances the accuracy of data breach predictions

DynaRisk launched Cyber Intelligence Data Lake. This major feature upgrade propels the company’s capabilities in preventing and predicting hacker activity.

DynaRisk’s Cyber Intelligence Data Lake is a leap forward in the cyber risk management landscape, offering next-generation intelligence quickly and at scale. DynaRisk’s new Data Lake contains vast amounts of recovered data stolen by Infostealer malware. The company has intelligence on 6 million hacked devices, 20 million stolen credentials, 30 million stolen emails and 11 billion stolen website cookies.

Infostealers, which played a pivotal role in high-profile cyber incidents such as the MGM attack, are types of malware engineered to extract sensitive information such as clear text passwords, website cookies, credit cards, crypto wallets, documents and other data from hacked PCs and phones, often covering their tracks to avoid detection. By stealing website cookies, Infostealers give hackers the ability to bypass two-step or multi-factor authentication technologies.

The Cyber Intelligence Data Lake is due to merge seamlessly into DynaRisk’s flagship products – Cyber Xpert, Breach Defence, and Breach Check. Clients will soon be able to benefit from enhanced cyber attack prediction and prevention capabilities, elevating the standard of digital protection DynaRisk can offer their partners and users.

Partners of DynaRisk can anticipate a range of advantages with this feature launch, which will begin rolling out this month. The Intelligence Data Lake enhances the accuracy of data breach predictions, identifies more cyber risks on more customers and speeds up response time. These capabilities enable partners to add even more value to their customers, program members or policyholders to keep them safe against threats like Business Email Compromise and Ransomware.

Andrew Martin, CEO of DynaRisk, commented, “The launch of our Cyber Intelligence Data Lake marks a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and excellence in cyber risk management. With this advanced capability, we are able to give unparalleled insight into the risk of cyber attacks facing consumers and businesses alike. Our clients are seeing significantly higher gross written premium growth, improved loss ratios alongside huge improvements in customer engagement and quote to buy ratios.”