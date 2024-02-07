SolarWinds offers complete hybrid visibility across on-premises and cloud networks

SolarWinds announced enhancements to its SaaS-based and self-hosted, on-premises observability solutions built to monitor and observe complex, distributed environments from anywhere.

The AI-powered enhancements enable teams to manage on-prem, hybrid, or cloud-native ecosystems with full-stack visibility across networks, infrastructure, databases, applications, user experiences, and security through a unified, integrated solution available either on-premises or in the cloud.

These transformative updates to the SolarWinds solutions come as organizations face increased monitoring and issue resolution challenges associated with their digital transformation efforts—from cloud migration to SD-WAN networks, modern application frameworks, and persistently hybrid workforces.

Recent Gartner research has suggested that through 2027, 50% of critical applications will reside outside of centralized public clouds. With proven SolarWinds AI-powered observability solutions, organizations can gain full, unified visibility into the entire technology stack through both a self-hosted solution and a born-in-the-cloud SaaS offering.

While cloud migration continues to accelerate across industries, enterprises have also recognized that on-prem infrastructure will remain critical for the foreseeable future in helping both to control cloud spend and adhere to data regulations. SolarWinds uniquely enables enterprises to integrate on-prem and cloud ecosystems into one holistic view—so they can improve the user experience and increase performance through proactive issue detection and accelerated problem-solving.

“The rapidly evolving technology landscape and organizations’ ongoing modernization journeys drive the digital complexity they face. When operating in a hybrid, multi-cloud, containerized microservices world, there’s one thing we know for sure: this complexity isn’t magically going away,” said Cullen Childress, SolarWinds SVP, Product.

“At the same time, uptime and service level requirements continue to become more stringent while budgets remain stagnant. For nearly 25 years, we’ve given IT pros the tools they need to do their jobs more easily and with greater satisfaction. That’s why our message today is clear: with SolarWinds, you can see everything from anywhere,” added Childress.

The new capabilities in SolarWinds observability solutions include further enhancements to its proven broad and deep network and infrastructure Observability, offering complete hybrid visibility across on-premises and cloud networks. This includes on-premises and cloud network devices, virtual machines, hypervisors, containers, Kubernetes, and infrastructure-as-a-service resources.

SolarWinds further extends its database observability capabilities by adding query explorer and visual explain plans. Additionally, AIOps-enabled pattern recognition and anomaly detection provide insights into correlated alerts and events to accelerate root cause analysis, allowing IT teams to be more productive as the organization scales.