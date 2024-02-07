Whitepaper: Why Microsoft’s password protection is not enough

Microsoft’s Azure AD Password Protection, now rebranded as Microsoft Entra ID helps users create a password policy they hope will protect their systems from account takeover and other identity and access management issues.

However, Entra ID has significant security gaps. The absence of Dark Web data usage in Microsoft Entra ID’s security measures poses a considerable risk to businesses by not adequately protecting against compromised credentials.

