Sigma Software Studio unifies and streamlines software development processes

Sigma Defense Systems launched Sigma Software Studio, a DevSecOps platform poised to revolutionize software development for the DoD and government agencies.

Rooted in Sigma’s collaboration with PEO Digital and Black Pearl, Sigma Software Studio, is a DevSecOps platform designed for transformation and software modernization across the Department of the Navy. The platform has been accredited with Authority to Operate (ATO) by the U.S. Navy and USMC.

Sigma Software Studio, represents a new approach to software development, enabling rapid and secure stand-up of software factories with reduced cost and complexity compared to traditional methods.

By providing a proven, secure DevSecOps platform that unifies and streamlines software development processes, Sigma Software Studio, accelerates the deployment of software applications and significantly lowers costs compared to traditional DIY approaches. This approach allows mission owners to focus their resources on determining how DevSecOps best serves their mission rather than on infrastructure concerns.

“I am very excited about the release of Sigma Software Studio,” said Sigma Defense CEO, Matt Jones. “Working alongside the U.S. Navy, our team developed an industry leading DevSecOps platform that has had tremendous success and achieved ATO by the Navy and Marines Corps. We are now able to deliver that capability to a broader community.”

Benefits of Sigma Software Studio include: