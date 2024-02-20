ManageEngine unveils ML-powered exploit triad analytics feature

ManageEngine released an ML-powered exploit triad analytics feature in its SIEM solution, Log360.

Now, enterprises can knowledgeably trace the path of adversaries and mitigate breaches by providing complete contextual visibility into the exploit triad: users, entities and processes.

Addressing the critical need for faster breach response

“Today’s cyberthreats masterfully blend into the fabric of legitimate activity, weaponizing stolen credentials, mimicking trusted processes and exploiting human vulnerabilities. These insidious tactics create a critical challenge: an extended data breach life cycle. It takes an alarming 277 days to identify and contain a data breach, with expenses surging by 23% after surpassing the 200-day mark. Manual, unguided threat analysis is a losing battle—a labyrinth of multi-tool chaos,” said Manikandan Thangaraj, VP of ManageEngine.

“By offering a dynamic tapestry of insights into user attributes, process lineage and threat intelligence, Log360’s ML-powered exploit triad analytics transcends from merely assisting detection to enabling better comprehension. This makes it a game-changer in reducing the breach life cycle,” added Thangaraj.

Highlights of ML-powered exploit triad analytics

Log360’s threat detection and incident response (TDIR) module, Vigil IQ, features a dual-layered threat detection system released last year. With this announcement, security takes a step further with advanced analytics offering deeper insights and faster response times.

A three-way threat hunting core : User, device and process analytics are unified on a single console that allows security professionals to delve deep into investigation as they traverse through the Incident Workbench.

: User, device and process analytics are unified on a single console that allows security professionals to delve deep into investigation as they traverse through the Incident Workbench. ML-powered contextual data enrichment : Log360’s in-depth contextual analysis incorporates insights from UEBA; process tree visualization; and the risk scoring of IPs, URLs and domains.

: Log360’s in-depth contextual analysis incorporates insights from UEBA; process tree visualization; and the risk scoring of IPs, URLs and domains. A process hunting suite: The process flow probing capability on the Incident Workbench and the correlation rules for the spawning of suspicious processes together create a complete suite for process hunting.

Empowering the cyber investigation dashboard, the latest iteration of Vigil IQ also enhances threat detection capabilities with the introduction of the following features: