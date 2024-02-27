Akamai extends its segmentation solution to hybrid cloud environments

Akamai announced that it is extending its segmentation solution, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, to hybrid cloud environments.

Extending Akamai Guardicore Segmentation to the cloud helps reduce attack surfaces and helps contain attacks targeting cloud-native workloads. Network security professionals can seamlessly manage segmentation across their public cloud environments with the benefits of faster time to policy deployment, single network governance across data centers, and reduced management complexity — all through a single interface.

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation will be initially available for Microsoft Azure deployments via Azure Marketplace, followed by Akamai Connected Cloud beginning later this year.

Thirty-three percent of IT decision-makers (ITDMs) intended to increase their use of distributed cloud services to improve security and reliability, according to a recent survey commissioned by Akamai and conducted by ClearPath Strategies. However, 48% of ITDMs claimed that security tools were missing or underdeveloped for a distributed cloud world, underscoring the need for better security tools to protect workloads in the cloud.

While organizations of all sizes are implementing public cloud strategies to innovate and realize new efficiencies, challenges remain. Leveraging Akamai Guardicore Segmentation in the cloud helps organizations address a lack of visibility into application behavior, the need for multiple policies across cloud providers, and governance issues between DevOps and SecOps teams.

“Public and multi-cloud environments are crucial to most organizations’ business operations, but they lack the native visibility and security controls required to effectively lock down a cloud. For clouds to be secure, security practitioners must be able to see which applications, workloads, and traffic flows are moving within the environment,” said Pavel Gurvich, SVP, GM, Enterprise Security at Akamai.

“Applying a microsegmentation policy in the cloud can give security practitioners comprehensive visibility and control across all cloud environments, from a single interface with one set of controls, without the need for agents. We can protect business-critical applications — whether they are on-premises, in the cloud, or on legacy servers — while reducing the number of security solutions that need to be managed,” added Gurvich.

Benefits of Akamai Guardicore Segmentation in the cloud include: