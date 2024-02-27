AU10TIX KYB solution validates info against global registries and jurisdictions

AU10TIX launched an Know Your Business (KYB) solution that enables companies to know exactly who they are doing business with and avoid potential financial and reputational losses.

By combining KYB with Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, the offering addresses every KYB business need, from sole traders to corporates, including KYC for UBOs and associated entities.

Increasingly rigorous regulatory demands are forcing businesses across all sectors to collect and analyze more data about the identities of their partners and vendors. Companies must also ensure that they are not working with unscrupulous businesses involved in identity theft, fraud, money laundering, terrorist financing or other crimes.

However, most available KYB solutions are limited in scope, forcing companies to engage with multiple vendors for KYC, forgery tests, serial fraud detection and other crucial capabilities.

AU10TIX’s unified KYB and KYC solution provides a comprehensive check against 200+ jurisdictions and over 1000 government registries in one automated workflow. It provides thorough and comprehensive checks within seconds, while other vendors require days and rely on unofficial and potentially outdated databases. The new solution also provides full profiling and continuous monitoring, ensuring business integrity for compliance and risk management.

AU10TIX’s KYB solution comes in three packages:

Business Validation enables a quick and efficient Proof of Business (POB) verification process by confirming essential identification details, including business name and ID, address, country, registration date, and official status.

Sole Trader Verification extends Business Validation to validate both the company and owner with automated KYB + KYC risk evaluation through one API call.

Enterprise Verification extends Business Validation with several additional benefits and features, including:

Continuous monitoring to ensure compliance, detect changes, and manage risk in real time across all entities.

In-depth KYC risk assessment of all related entities, Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs), officers, directors and stakeholders linked to the organization in question.

Robust AML screening against sanctions and Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) watchlists.

Seamless AI-based Proof of Business (POB) collection, extraction, validation, and registry comparison, with added forgery checks.

“Our customers have been requesting a comprehensive KYB solution, because money laundering and fraud have become far too prevalent in the corporate world,” said Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. “Our unified KYB/KYC solution is essential for identifying bad actors and maintaining a safe business environment in 2024.”

Key benefits include: