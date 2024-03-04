Zyxel Networks introduces affordable WiFi 7 solution for SMBs

Zyxel Networks has released its NWA130BE – BE11000 WiFi 7 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Access Point (AP).

With WiFi 7-supported devices ready to go mainstream in 2024, the NWA130BE enables small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to benefit from network speed, capacity and the best possible WiFi experiences.

The NWA130BE delivers WiFi 7 performance, with easy installation and management, at a price that’s affordable for smaller businesses. It enables SMBs to enjoy the full benefits, future proofing and investment protection of the latest wireless standard, and take advantage of Zyxel Networks’ Nebula cloud management platform to configure, monitor and control network devices remotely.

“With the introduction of the NWA130BE, Zyxel Networks is setting a new standard for premium connectivity in business environments,” comments Mr. Kell Lin, Senior Associate Vice President, Networking Solutions Business Unit, Zyxel Networks.

The go-to option for WiFi 7 upgrades

The NWA130BE boasts a tri-band BE11000 architecture, supporting speeds of up to 11Gbps and providing double the bandwidth capacity of WiFi 6 through its extra-wide 320MHz channels, which are exclusive to WiFi 7 devices. It also incorporates a Qualcomm Quad-Core CPU for robust performance, and 4K QAM and Multi-Link Operation (MLO) capabilities, boosting peak data rates by up to 20% and reducing latency.

The NWA130BE makes upgrading to WiFi 7 easy thanks to its twin 2.5G Ethernet ports, which allow users to leverage affordable 2.5G switches, removing the need for costly re-cabling. With two 2.5G ports, the NWA130BE delivers greater flexibility and value for customers – comparable access points currently on the market typically have a single 2.5G port only.

Silencing the noise

The capability to distinguish the right signal and ignore noise is key to delivering the best WiFi performance. Thanks to its rectangular design, the NWA130BE maximizes the distance between antennas for a stronger signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and reduced interference, which is crucial for crowded or high-density workspaces.

Additionally, its exclusive RF-first design minimizes potential interference, including that from nearby WiFi channels and 4G/5G mobile networks, through its Advanced RF Filter and Advanced Cellular Coexistence features.

AI-powered WiFi management and unified security

Assuring network service is essential to business efficiency and productivity, but it can become challenging when businesses scale. Seamlessly integrated with Zyxel Networks’ Nebula cloud, the NWA130BE provides businesses with central management and full visibility of their networks.

Nebula’s AI-powered WiFi Aid and Wireless Health features can automatically diagnose network access issues across the entire wireless client onboarding journey and resolve common WiFi issues, saving administrators’ time on tedious troubleshooting.

Businesses can also utilize Nebula’s Connect & Protect Plus (CNP+), a cloud-delivered security service directly attached to the AP. This provides users with additional protection from malware, phishing and malicious sites. Administrators can implement security policies directly through the AP without altering existing network infrastructure.