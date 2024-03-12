Cybersecurity jobs available right now: March 12, 2024

CISO / Head of Enterprise IT

Stitch Fix | USA | Remote

Reporting directly to the Chief Product and Technology Officer, you will oversee all aspects of information security, including cloud security, DevSecOps, security operations, and security strategy. You’ll also be responsible for all areas of the IT organization, including IT infrastructure, enterprise applications and insights, business systems, employee technology services, and IT analytics.

CISO

Ultra Maritime | USA | Remote

This position will be responsible for the strategic and operational leadership driving Ultra Maritime’s global security capabilities, creating a security culture as an integral part of modern defense industry compliance. As CISO, you’ll be responsible for building a team, identifying the appropriate partners, and crafting a multi-year security roadmap. This role is critical in ensuring information technology assets’ integrity, confidentiality, and availability while aligning with legal and regulatory requirements.

Cloud Security Architect

EPAM Systems | France | Remote

As a Cloud Security Architect, you’ll work shoulder-to-shoulder with highly competent consultants, designers, architects, and engineers. Together, you will empower our customers to pioneer ahead of their competition and disrupt the market with cutting-edge technology solutions. At the same time, you will help them expertly navigate the tumultuous tides of technological transformation with finesse and agility.

Cyber Security Lead

Societe Generale | India | Hybrid

In this position, you’ll conduct manual penetration testing and vulnerability assessments across various platforms, including web applications, IT infrastructure, and cloud systems. Must have experience with enterprise platforms like private clouds and container infrastructures. Proficiency in security tools like BURP, Wireshark, and Nessus, as well as knowledge of CIS benchmarks and security standards, are essential.



Cyber Security Advisor

CYBERS | Estonia | Hybrid

This role involves creating cybersecurity goals, understanding core business risks, developing strategic objectives, and implementing risk management methods. You’ll conduct risk analyses, develop policies, and enhance cybersecurity architecture, making information security a measurable, integral part of our clients’ organizations.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Risk Director

Huntington National Bank | USA | Hybrid

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Risk Director will report to the SVP, Technology Segment Risk Officer. This role will be the senior leader responsible for the technology and cybersecurity organizations’ first line of defense risk management and oversight activity. Risk oversight activities will include risk identification, control design and evaluation, and risk and control self-assessment completion. This leader will work closely with the CISO, the CTO, and their respective leadership teams.

Director of Security Operations and Engineering

Axonius | Israel | Remote

You’ll report to the CISO and work with peers who lead Axonius’ corporate IT, platform security, and cybersecurity assurance functions. You’ll collaborate with and influence stakeholders throughout Axonius, including members of R&D, sales, marketing, people, and other teams. Your efforts will directly contribute to the evolution of the cybersecurity program at Axonius in support of the company’s growth.

Ethical Hacker

Hamlyn Williams | The Netherlands | On-site

Conduct (scenario-based) penetration tests on targets, including internal networks, kiosks/ATMs/POS machines, web and mobile applications, and participation in large Red Teaming assignments. Execute clever phishing attacks to gain access in cases without an initial foothold. You need to have the ability to read source code and conduct security code reviews at an intermediate level, as our penetration tests are predominantly whitebox. Additionally, you’ll be responsible for effective communication with teammates, and customers, and meeting deadlines, such as timely report delivery.

Junior-Regular Security Analyst

Luxoft Poland | Poland | Hybrid

As a Data Security Analyst, you will serve as an expert in detection, collaborating with the CTO, information security, and customer’s group SOC. Your role includes administering a data management solution, focusing on analyzing and updating unstructured data directories for compliance, configuring access entitlement reviews, and ensuring adherence to internal and external regulatory standards for data discovery, and more.

Linux Cryptography and Security Engineer

Canonical | UAE | Remote

As a member of the security hardening team you will work with and develop automation tooling to audit deployed systems for DISA-STIG and CIS benchmark compliance. You will interact with internal and external stakeholders to identify gaps in our frameworks, and develop new solutions to address these challenges.

Penetration Tester

Hamilton Barnes | UK | Remote

As a penetration tester, you’ll conduct thorough penetration tests and vulnerability assessments. The role involves scoping, delivering penetration testing exercises, and providing clear and concise reports of your findings. You’ll collaborate with colleagues across different teams to offer cybersecurity services. Must be able to obtain security clearance.

Senior Product Security Engineer

Okta | Spain | Remote

Senior Product Security Engineers are responsible for conducting security reviews on all of Okta’s products, providing security education to our engineers, and handling externally reported vulnerabilities. This ranges from code reviews, penetration tests, and architectural reviews on new features and existing code, in order to provide security education and guidance to the entire organization.

Security Engineer, Incident Response

Meta | UK | Remote

You’ll be analyzing different data sources to detect, investigate and respond to internal and external threats. You will also be working with our software and production engineering teams to develop scalable systems to automate detection and remediation and help us build the next generation of security operations and response platforms.

Security Operations Expert

MAM Gruppe | Germany | Remote

In this position, you’ll conduct security audits adhering to ISO 27001 standards, ensuring control and security procedures align with cloud infrastructure. Your role involves performing risk analyses, managing security, developing policies, and educating staff on security matters. Collaboration with various teams to refine security procedures is key.

Threat Researcher

Security Joes | Croatia | Remote

As a Threat Researcher you’ll be responsible for monitoring and capturing attackers in real-time, report to clients about malicious activities and join a response team to mitigate threats as they occur. You will also be part of a versatile team with skills that span through exploit detection to red team experts simulating attackers to strengthen a clients’ security posture.