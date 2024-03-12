Netskope and Egress partner to enhance behavioral-based threat detection and response

Egress has announced a partnership with Netskope to enhance behavioral-based threat detection and response, transforming the way organizations manage human risk in cloud email.

The partnership enables Egress to aggregate Netskope’s User Confidence Index (UCI) as part of its Human Risk Management solution. Netskope’s AI/ML-derived UCI output is combined with threat intelligence sourced from the Egress platform and an organization’s wider cybersecurity ecosystem to generate holistic human risk scores for each individual user.

Netskope’s AI/ML capabilities provide per-user behavior analytics that correlate multiple, disparate activities to detect the anomalies that indicate insider threats, compromised accounts and devices, lateral movement, data exfiltration, and advanced persistent threats across organizations’ cloud-hosted platforms and applications.

By consuming the UCI risk score through native API integration, Egress will now leverage Netskope’s live behavior analytics as part of its adaptive security architecture, which automates personalized inbound and outbound email security controls based on real-time human risk telemetry.

This integration is immediately available for all joint customers, who will now benefit from:

Centralized threat intelligence that surfaces meaningful insights from the Netskope One platform to Egress Human Risk Management, elevating threat hunting capabilities and dramatically reducing time to response

Improved detection of suspicious user activity to automate defenses against advanced inbound and outbound email threats

No administrative burden from real-time policy management that dynamically adjusts according to each individual’s risk score via an adaptive security architecture

“With the rapid adoption of cloud platforms and applications, organizations have struggled to contain cyberattacks and insider threats. Every part of an organization’s technology ecosystem presents risk – with email at the top of the list as the riskiest application. By combining the deep behavioral analytics generated by both Netskope and Egress, joint customers will benefit from unprecedented visibility into human risk and automated defenses that eliminate advanced email threats, tailored to each individual employee,” said Tony Pepper, CEO of Egress.

“Behavioral patterns can disclose indicators of compromise within every platform and application. Enterprises are vulnerable to employees falling victim to inbound email attacks, making cybersecurity mistakes, and knowingly or unknowingly exfiltrating data. Today’s announcement marks an exciting development for joint Netskope and Egress customers, who can now enhance their human risk scoring using Netskope One insights and continuously extend their behavioral-based threat detection and response across their cloud environments,” said David Willis, VP, Technology Alliances at Netskope.