Concentric AI introduces Copilot data risk module

Concentric AI announced its new Copilot data risk module that delivers data security governance of Copilot data inputs and outputs to ensure that sensitive data – from financial information to IP to business data – remains protected within the organization.

Microsoft’s advanced AI assistant Copilot is gaining traction in enterprise environments and is changing how organizations interact with data across Microsoft 365 applications. As is often the case when new technologies are rolled out, this has also introduced new security concerns and data protection risks. Concentric AI, with its AI-based context-aware data discovery, classification, risk monitoring and remediation capabilities, is uniquely positioned to secure enterprise GenAI tools and AI assistants, including Microsoft Copilot.

Copilot suffers from major security issues. For example, its outputs inherit sensitive data labels and access control permissions from inputs, resulting in sensitive data being included in outputs and inappropriate permissioning, sharing and entitlements being introduced, increasing risk of a devastating data breach or loss.

Context on sensitivity of data – such as financial records, intellectual property, and confidential customer and business information – is not factored into Copilot’s decision making around outputs, which can lead to sensitive data being accessed inappropriately inside or outside an organization.

Concentric AI stands out in the industry with its differentiated context-aware data discovery and classification, which enables deep contextual understanding of data sensitivity and permissions management to be factored when receiving Copilot inputs. As a result, when Copilot generates content or suggestions, it does so with an understanding of the data’s sensitivity level and accurate permissions, preventing unauthorized access and potential data leakage.

“Comprehensive DSPM functionalities are essential when deploying and utilizing Copilot to ensure that organizations balance Copilot’s productivity increases with protecting sensitive data,” said Karthik Krishnan, Concentric AI CEO. “This new functionality is a result of our customers’ requests as they look to leverage Gen AI tools, and we worked quickly to deliver this industry-leading data security governance for their information protection needs. It further distances Concentric AI from the competitive field which does not support this functionality, and also best equips our partners to deliver the industry’s leading DSPM capabilities to their customers.”

Beyond categorizing incoming data, Concentric AI classifies Copilot outputs to ensure all content is immediately classified according to its sensitivity and relevance. This level of classification is crucial for maintaining data integrity and compliance post-generation. By automatically applying security labels to Copilot’s outputs, Concentric AI helps organizations manage and protect their data lifecycle, ensuring that every piece of input and output information is treated with the appropriate level of security.

Concentric AI secures data-centric work using AI to protect business-critical information hidden in the numerous applications, data stores and databases used by today’s distributed workforce. The company’s unique deep learning solution using sophisticated natural language autonomously and accurately identifies sensitive data, assesses risk, and remediates security issues, allowing organizations across industries to fully meet their data security needs for the first time.

It automates unstructured and structured data security both on premises and in cloud environments using deep learning to categorize data, uncover business criticality and reduce risk in enterprises’ most popular databases, data repositories, email and messaging applications, and now enterprise Gen AI tools and AI assistants.

Concentric AI’s Semantic Intelligence DSPM solution scans organizations’ data, detects sensitive or business critical content, identifies the most appropriate classification category, and automatically tags the data. Concentric AI uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve discovery and classification accuracy and efficiency to avoid endless regex rules and inaccurate end user labeling.

In addition, Concentric AI can monitor and autonomously identify risk to financial and other data from inappropriate permissioning, wrong entitlements, risky sharing, and unauthorized access. It can automatically remediate permissions and sharing issues or leverage other security solutions and cloud APIs to quickly and continuously protect exposed data.

Concentric AI’s new Copilot data risk module is available now.