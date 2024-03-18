Deloitte unveils CyberSphere platform for simplified cyber program management

Deloitte has launched CyberSphere, a vendor-neutral services and solutions platform to help clients simplify their organizations’ cyber program data, workflows, reporting and third-party technologies for improved cyber operational efficiency and effectiveness.

CyberSphere is built by Deloitte to help organizations quickly manage risks with the use of automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), while also reducing cyber program costs, duplicative efforts and threat alert fatigue. The streamlined and integrated platform is designed with multiple capabilities and broad functionality to offer clients new ways to visualize cyber risk metrics and workflows to inform ongoing environment tailoring, stakeholder reporting and cyber risk quantification.

“Our C-suite and board-level clients have told us that as their organizations’ cyber programs grow, they need help reducing complexity and increasing the ease with which they can leverage advanced tech, hone programmatic strengths, shore-up weaknesses and report to key stakeholders,” said Emily Mossburg, Deloitte Global Cyber leader and a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. “This platform provides clients a set of services and solutions to help alleviate those pain points while providing access to data not possible with single solutions.”

CyberSphere will offer clients the ability to leverage a curated set of modular capabilities supported by an ecosystem of third-party technology providers augmented by Deloitte services. Modules initially powered by CyberSphere will include digital identity management, managed extended detection and response (MXDR), attack surface management (ASM), managed secure access services edge (MSASE) and incident response. Future iterations of CyberSphere will include additional modules.

“As the security threat landscape evolves, so does the need for cyber to enable business strategy. Operating in a coordinated manner across security programs is key to this,” said Adnan Amjad, U.S. Cyber leader and a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

“CyberSphere provides our clients with a simplified experience across various services, solutions and inputs, utilizing a tailored approach for ease of initial deployment and long-term operations. Enabled by both people and technology, CyberSphere can help organizations remain agile and drive better cybersecurity outcomes,” Amjad concluded.