Verimatrix Counterspy safeguards content across various devices

Verimatrix released its new Verimatrix Counterspy anti-piracy solution.

Counterspy leverages technology first developed by the company’s cybersecurity team back in 2021 to offer an innovative new way to counter the rise in video piracy in an era where streaming apps are prevalent. Counterspy is a standalone product within Verimatrix’s anti-piracy team, engineered to prevent video content theft, shield apps from attack, and provide ongoing piracy threat prediction, detection and response services.

Counterspy goes beyond traditional methods to ensure top-tier security for media app subscribers, safeguarding content across various devices. It fills the gap in authentication created by the shift from operator-controlled set top box hardware to retail or app-based OTT clients, allowing operators to distribute content confidently while preventing piracy.

With Counterspy, each app instance is authenticated and tied to a specific subscriber, ensuring transparency and control over access. By safeguarding the authentication token from theft or manipulation, Counterspy prevents abuse and ensures legitimate access to content, going above and beyond traditional DRM vendors.

What makes Counterspy stand out: