ArmorCode Risk Prioritization provides visibility into security findings with business context

ArmorCode announced ArmorCode Risk Prioritization, providing a 3D scoring approach for managing application security risks.

ArmorCode combines the three dimensions of technical severity ratings, unique business context, and insight on whether a threat is being actively exploited to help organizations prioritize and remediate their highest-risk findings.

Organizations spend too much time and resources to secure too little. They are failing to prioritize an overwhelming number of security alerts from different tools with different severities across their environments. Common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) grew by 500 percent in the last decade, making it increasingly difficult to manage the risks that matter to each company.

ArmorCode Risk Prioritization empowers organizations to reduce risk, increase productivity, and improve ROI by identifying, prioritizing, mitigating and remediating the highest-risk findings based on business context. ArmorCode Risk Prioritization solves this need by helping users identify their highest-risk findings faster, remediate these issues more efficiently, reduce and avoid security costs, and improve their overall security posture.

“We’re proud to lead this new approach to risk reduction,” said Mark Lambert, CPO for ArmorCode. “With ArmorCode Risk Prioritization, organizations are taking a major step forward to significantly improve their security and developer team experience by fixing the highest-risk findings first. We’re upgrading outdated severity-based remediation, so security and development teams can jointly focus on what matters most and organizations can securely release software faster.”

ArmorCode Risk Prioritization, part of the ArmorCode ASPM Platform, ingests findings across security tools, normalizes finding severity, and assesses the potential business impact of affected assets to produce a single Adaptive Risk Score applicable across the entire ecosystem. Key benefits of this approach include: