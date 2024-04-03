Bitwarden releases magic links API to improve passwordless user authentication

Bitwarden strengthened Bitwarden Passwordless.dev with the release of a magic links API. This offering empowers developers to incorporate passwordless authentication into their applications, providing a more secure and user-friendly experience for users.

The magic links API enables developers to send a unique one-time-use link via email for users to securely access their accounts or easily reset their credentials.

The benefits of magic link authentication

Enhanced security : Utilizing email-based authentication, magic links minimize the risk of unauthorized access and reduce credential theft, ensuring a safer login process.

: Utilizing email-based authentication, magic links minimize the risk of unauthorized access and reduce credential theft, ensuring a safer login process. Streamlined user onboarding : Magic links simplify the onboarding process for new users by eliminating complex password creation and verification steps.

: Magic links simplify the onboarding process for new users by eliminating complex password creation and verification steps. Convenient account recovery : Users can quickly regain access to their accounts through a simple email link, bypassing traditional password resets.

: Users can quickly regain access to their accounts through a simple email link, bypassing traditional password resets. Improved user experience: Magic links enhance the user experience by streamlining authentication to improve satisfaction and retention.

Tools for developers to build passwordless authentication

Bitwarden Passwordless.dev enables developers to implement passkeys and magic links into their applications with just a few lines of code. The magic links API handles token generation, storage, and the seamless integration of magic links into user emails, simplifying the development process and allowing teams to focus on their core product offerings.

The magic links API is now available across Free, Pro, and Enterprise plans for Bitwarden Passwordless.dev. The Free plan offers up to 100 email sends per month, with expanded limits available in the Pro and Enterprise plans.