Cybersecurity jobs available right now: April 3, 2024

Cyber Security Manager

Charterhouse Middle East | UAE | On-site – View job details

The Cyber Security Manager will identify and address potential security issues, define access privileges, implement control structures, and conduct periodic audits. In addition, you’ll also contribute to ongoing security improvements, stay abreast of industry trends, and collaborate with the team to ensure the highest level of information system security.

Cyber Security Architect

Eutelsat Group | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Architect, you’ll be responsible for developing and maintaining our cybersecurity architecture, ensuring it complies with regulatory requirements and international security standards, including ISO, and industry best practices. You will be involved in the definition of security solutions during the early study phase for projects of key importance.

Cloud Security Engineer

SO Digital Recruitment | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

In this role, you’ll safeguarde IT infrastructure, working alongside various stakeholders within the business. This is a dynamic role, working holistically across different departments. This opportunity provides great benefits to gain further certifications and qualifications within the security domain.

Cryptographer

Ulvetanna | EU | Remote – View job details

As cryptographer, you’ll help in developing binary proof systems by designing secure protocols, implementing strong cryptographic algorithms, conducting analysis, integrating security measures, and fostering innovation.

Digital Threat and Vulnerability Management Engineer

Siam Commercial Bank | Thailand | Hybrid – View job details

Be responsible to carry out the end-to-end cybersecurity vulnerability management program, that is composed of threat intelligence analysis, cybersecurity assessment, vulnerability profiling, vulnerability compensation and vulnerability remediation tracking.

Information Technology Security Engineer

Juucy | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

In this role, you’ll be responsible for the support, configuration and evaluation of IT security components; installation, administration and troubleshooting of network security solutions; identification and defense against cyber threats, and more.

Junior Incident Responder

CYCON Security | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

In this roled, you’ll be responsible for the day-to-day tasks associated with incident response. You will collaborate with the team to investigate and respond to security incidents, identify and mitigate vulnerabilities, and ensure the overall security posture of clients.

Junior Security Consultant – Security Risk Management

WSP in the Middle East | UAE | Hybrid – View job details

WSP are seeking a junior security consultant who holds a bachelors degree in a security related field (such as public safety, international and civil security, homeland security, anti-terrorism, security and risk management) or Architecture or Landscaping or Engineering or Design or Master Planning to join their security risk management business.

Lead Cyber Security Engineer

Included Health | USA | Remote – View job details

As the Lead Security Engineer, you will be working hand-in-hand with the engineering teams. Your day might involve tightening our cloud configurations to secure our infrastructure, conducting thorough security assessments of new services, or collaborating with our machine learning team to securely drive artificial intelligence projects.

Network Security Engineer

PT. Nagitec | Indonesia | On-site – View job details

The ideal candidate will be responsible for maintaining and intermittently improving current network configuration and infrastructure. You will also provide troubleshooting and configuration support by using your strong technical skills in Linux and Windows environments and IP networking.

Security Engineer Jr

Accenture | Mexico | On-site – View job details

Apply security skills to design, build and protect enterprise systems, applications, data, assets, and people. Provide services to safeguard information, infrastructures, applications, and business processes against cyber threats.

Senior Python Programming Specialist

KOR Labs | France | On-site – View job details

You’ll be responsible for developing and implementing strong security solutions to safeguard against cyber threats. This role involves creating new functionalities for our platform, testing these tools, and utilizing them in cybersecurity data collection. Additionally, it includes designing innovative platforms and tools and collaborating with cybersecurity researchers.

SAP Security Architect

Siemens Energy | Romania | On-site – View job details

In this position, you will work directly with core members to address needs across the Siemens Energy service / project. You will deliver guidance on SAP cryptography, key management, and data protection, and more.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Leonardo DRS | USA | On-site – View job details

The senior cybersecurity engineer will provide support to client programs in various cybersecurity areas. The selected candidate will work with other engineering disciplines and use their cybersecurity knowledge to create robust technical solutions across multiple technology areas.

Senior Vulnerability Researcher

CyberArk | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

The vulnerability researcher will explore different security aspects of new technologies and suggest novel ways to break and protect these technologies. Focusing on finding identity-related vulnerabilities and new attack vectors on any kind of digital identity: human, application, and machine identities.

Security Architect

Techcombank | Vietnam | On-site – View job details

The Security Architect will be involved in research, build and consult security standards, best practices and high-level solution blueprints. You will regularly assess and identify improvement areas of existing security systems and required applicability of new technologies.

Senior Staff Incident Responder

GE Aerospace | USA | Remote – View job details

This role includes the oversight, coordination, communication and management of incident response and remediation of cybersecurity incidents. This role is for someone driven to create and implement enterprise-class response strategies, with a focus on identifying and driving future-state direction of the Response program at GE Aerospace working with GE’s global CIRT team.

Staff Malware Researcher – Linux

SentinelOne | Poland | Remote – View job details

You’ll be part of a research team that will ensure we provide the best detection, protection, and visibility capabilities to customers at any given time. The team leads the vulnerabilities, exploits and anti-tampering research for all of our security products under all platforms.