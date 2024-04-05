Trellix ZTS enables organizations to strengthen cyber resilience

Trellix announced the Trellix Zero Trust Strategy (ZTS) Solution, available immediately worldwide.

Trellix ZTS is leveraging Trellix’s AI-powered XDR Platform to provide native monitoring, protection, and threat detection. The solution enables organizations to establish security hygiene and strengthen cyber resilience through faster adoption of a zero trust framework.

“The concept of zero trust – built on the principle of ‘never trust, always verify’ – is a goal state for operational security. When implemented correctly, adhering to a zero trust framework is a CISO’s biggest ally in protecting and securing critical assets from advanced cyber threats,” said Harold Rivas, CISO, Trellix.

“Zero trust is an ongoing investment, and partnering with technology vendors, like Trellix, can help CISOs overcome the resource and budget constraints otherwise preventing them from adopting this essential framework,” added Rivas.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) published a maturity model with five pillars to help organizations transition to a zero trust architecture, tailoring each pillar to align with the organization’s specific security needs.

Trellix ZTS reduces risk, complexity, and cost for organizations. Trellix coverage mapping to the five zero trust pillars includes:

Identities : Trellix partners with leading identity vendors like Okta and service providers like Trustwave, Illumio, and Duo to help implement this pillar of zero trust alongside the Trellix platform, which provides visibility, analytics, and automation.

: Trellix partners with leading identity vendors like Okta and service providers like Trustwave, Illumio, and Duo to help implement this pillar of zero trust alongside the Trellix platform, which provides visibility, analytics, and automation. Devices : Trellix’s integrated suite of prevention, detection, response, and forensic endpoint and mobile security technologies provide organizations with visibility and control over all devices, empowering security operations centers (SOCs) to act before, during, and after attacks swiftly.

: Trellix’s integrated suite of prevention, detection, response, and forensic endpoint and mobile security technologies provide organizations with visibility and control over all devices, empowering security operations centers (SOCs) to act before, during, and after attacks swiftly. Networks : Trellix Network Detection and Response (NDR) protects critical network segments on-premises and in the cloud, detecting the undetectable and stopping evasive attacks.

: Trellix Network Detection and Response (NDR) protects critical network segments on-premises and in the cloud, detecting the undetectable and stopping evasive attacks. Data : Trellix Data Security solutions cover multiple zero trust controls, from data monitoring, labeling, and tagging to encryption, with offerings from Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Data Encryption portfolios. Trellix also provides native Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) capabilities and is partnered with cloud security company SkyHigh to extend DLP to the Cloud and cover CNAPP, CASB, and SaaS protection use cases.

: Trellix Data Security solutions cover multiple zero trust controls, from data monitoring, labeling, and tagging to encryption, with offerings from Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Data Encryption portfolios. Trellix also provides native Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) capabilities and is partnered with cloud security company SkyHigh to extend DLP to the Cloud and cover CNAPP, CASB, and SaaS protection use cases. Applications and workloads: Trellix consolidates management and secure workloads from on-premises to the cloud, protecting workloads with machine learning, application containment, virtual machine-optimized anti-malware, allowlisting, file integrity monitoring, and micro-segmentation.

Trellix research found 82% of CISOs shift towards a ‘never trust, always verify’ approach following a major incident. According to Capterra’s Zero Trust Survey, 99% of organizations who’ve adopted zero trust say it’s improved their company’s cybersecurity.

Implementing this framework requires visibility into many sources, including endpoint activity, email, network traffic, cloud security posture, and data security.