Cybersecurity jobs available right now: April 17, 2024

Client Security Officer

Unisys | USA | Remote

The Client Security Officer (CSO) is part of Unisys account management team servicing its clients as cybersecurity representative alongside the Client Executive and the Client Delivery Executive.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Fujitsu | Singapore | Hybrid

As a member of the Fujitsu Security Team, you will implement security solutions for customers to address cyber threats and potential vulnerabilities. This person will work closely with customers and partners to maintain and support the deployment of security solutions.

Cyber Security Architect

H&M | Sweden | On-site

In this role, you’ll analyze, design, develop, and maintain roadmaps and implementation plans to enable future-state security capabilities, ensuring organizational resilience, stability, and operational excellence.

Cloud Infrastructure and Security Engineer

The Egyptian Meat Processing Co. | Egypt | On-site

The ideal candidate will be proficient in the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, focusing strongly on Microsoft Azure, Intune, and Active Directory. They will be responsible for planning, executing, and managing robust network infrastructures, maintaining high cybersecurity standards, and managing the cloud ecosystem.

Cybersecurity Operations Expert

bioMérieux | France | On-site

bioMérieux are looking for a Cybersecurity Operations Expert who will work and grow within the Cybersecurity Operations Domain of the IS department and will report to Cybersecurity Operations Manager within a team of 6 co-workers.

Director, Security Product Engineering

GTT | EU | Remote

In this role, you will be responsible for defining and implementing security architecture strategies to safeguard our products against emerging threats and vulnerabilities.

Manager, IT Security Operations

Dalhousie University | Canada | On-site

Reporting to the Associate Director of Engineering Services, the Manager, Security Operations is responsible for the projects and activities to address new and emerging requirements for security operations, including network security, application security, end user device security and Identity and Access management.

Penetration Tester

BravoTECH | USA | Remote

As a Senior Security/Penetration Tester, you will help BravoTECH build security into their client’s services, fortify our clients defenses, and protect the systems that their clients serve their respective customers.

Security Product Manager for SASE

A1 Digital | Germany | Remote

You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to define, prioritize, and deliver cutting-edge security solutions that protect our clients’ networks, data, and applications.

Security Engineer

IntelliSync | Italy | On-site

Your tasks will include planning, implementing and managing the overall system security strategy, protecting system boundaries, maintaining computer systems and network devices against attacks and protecting highly sensitive data.

Senior Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence Analyst

M&T Bank | USA | Hybrid

As a subject matter expert (SME) in cybersecurity threat intelligence, you will play a crucial role in enhancing the security posture of the bank. Your deep technical knowledge and understanding of vulnerability analysis will be essential in identifying, analyzing, and mitigating cyber threats.

Senior Analyst – Security Third Party Risk Management

Kraken Digital Asset Exchange | EU | Remote

he ideal candidate brings a strong background in information security and IT, combined with practical experience in third-party risk management and M&A processes. Entrepreneurial spirit and comfort with iterating quickly is a must.

Senior Forensics Specialist

ICRC | UAE | On-site

As a Senior Forensic Specialist, you will contribute to the ICRC’s humanitarian action in ensuring the follow up of ICRC Tracing requests regarding missing people. Instead of performing casework, the professional will focus on analysis and evaluation of data, decision about the next course of action, collection Ante Mortem/Post Mortem, BRS data, categorization.

Senior Vulnerability Analyst and Penetration Tester

Generali Austria | Austria | Hybrid

The Vulnerability Management & Prevention unit reports directly to the Head of Cyber Security of GOSP and is responsible to implement the governance framework and related IT solutions required to effectively execute Vulnerability Management practice for GOSP and its customers inside the Generali Group.

SOC Senior Associate

BDO | India | Hybrid

This role participates in security posture monitoring and threat response activities and is directly responsible for troubleshooting security events. The ideal candidate would have a strong problem-solving skills and analytics aptitude.

Threat Lab Researcher

Deep Instinct | Israel | On-site

The successful candidate will be responsible to identify, analyze and collect cyber malware samples and campaigns. Perform research on threat actors, new attack vectors and techniques, develop POCs and analysis tools, and prepare research publications.

VP, Security

1Password | USA | Remote

The VP, Security will be a key contributor to the strategy and vision for the Security, Privacy and Compliance teams and will build the roadmap for the future of the company builds security into all parts of the software development lifecycle and our business.