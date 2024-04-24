Comcast Business MDR limits the impact of cyber threats

Comcast Business has expanded its cybersecurity portfolio with the launch of its Comcast Business Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution.

The solution combines an advanced security analytics platform and Security Operations Center (SOC) to help medium and large enterprise customers detect, analyze, and mitigate cyber threats.

Managed Detection and Response is a cybersecurity service that combines technology and human expertise to perform cyber threat hunting, monitoring, and response. One of the primary benefits of MDR is that it helps rapidly identify and limit the impact of threats without the need for additional staff and resources.

Comcast Business MDR enables enterprise businesses to leverage Comcast Business’s expertise to maintain a robust security posture with a fully-managed, 24/7 cybersecurity service. By combining advanced technology, monitoring, compliance adherence, and Rapid7’s leading SecOps platform and expertise, the solution is designed to offer advanced threat detection and response capabilities to help protect businesses against evolving cyber threats.

“Today’s customers want a single provider to help manage security across their entire network, endpoint, server, cloud, and identity infrastructure. They need a partner to help mitigate security breaches, not just notify them of a problem,” said Shena Seneca Tharnish, VP, Secure Networking and Cybersecurity Solutions, Comcast Business.

“Our MDR solution accomplishes this and unifies threat detection, analytics, and response into a seamless service – reducing the complexity and costs associated with cybersecurity management, while minimizing the impact of security incidents and providing analytics to help businesses with their compliance reporting obligations,” added Tharnish.

Comcast Business MDR empowers businesses with a robust, managed cybersecurity posture, focused on advanced threat detection, adherence, and operational efficiency, all without the need to invest in and manage a traditional SOC.