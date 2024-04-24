New Relic AI monitoring helps enterprises use AI with confidence

New Relic announced New Relic AI monitoring with a suite of new features to meet the evolving needs of organizations developing AI applications.

New features include in-depth AI response tracing insights with real-time user feedback and model comparison to help drive continuous improvement of AI application performance, quality, and cost—all while ensuring data security and privacy.

With 60+ integrations, New Relic AI monitoring helps organizations find the root cause of AI application issues faster, furthers their adoption of AI, and supports them at every stage of their AI journey.

“Based on my conversations with CIOs, CTOs, and executives across our customer base, it is clear that every company is thinking about how to scale their business with AI,“ said New Relic Chief Customer Officer Arnie Lopez. “The adoption of AI can be costly and introduce complexity into their stack. IT and technology leaders are turning to New Relic because observability is essential to help them confidently navigate the exciting future of AI, optimize performance and quality, and control costs, ultimately delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

Organizations are eager to adopt AI to offer better digital experiences to their customers. According to Gartner, over 80% of enterprises will have used generative AI APIs or deployed generative AI-enabled applications by 2026. While there is a strong and growing demand for AI, organizations struggle to bring AI into their tech stacks because of the complexity it introduces.

New Relic AI monitoring directly addresses this challenge and makes it easy for organizations to manage complexities of their AI stack by providing a unified view of their entire AI ecosystem alongside the rest of their performance data.

Key features include: