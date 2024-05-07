BigID introduces dual-scanning capabilities for cloud native workloads

BigID has introduced a new advancement in cloud data security, privacy, and governance with the launch of its dual-scanning technology.

BigID’s dual, or “hybrid”, scanning technology gives organizations speed, efficiency, and flexibility by combining side-scanning and direct scanning techniques to better discover, manage, and protect cloud data.

BigID’s dual, hybrid, scanning approach delivers several key advantages:

Speed and scale

Better efficiency and flexibility

Automated security controls

: Leverage insights gleaned from direct scanning to take immediate action on data risks. Organizations can facilitate a range of remediation actions, including data masking, deletion, encryption, and more. Enhanced compliance management: Gain a comprehensive understanding of your cloud data to aid compliance with data privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA. Organizations can efficiently identify and map personal data, accelerating the fulfillment of data subject rights requests.

By providing a unified platform for hybrid cloud data scanning, BigID empowers organizations to harness the full potential of the cloud with confidence. This groundbreaking technology paves the way for a more secure and compliant cloud environment, enabling organizations to unlock the transformative power of their data.

“The exponential growth of cloud data presents significant challenges for organizations seeking comprehensive data security and privacy,” said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. “BigID’s hybrid scanning technology is a game-changer. By combining the speed and scalability of side-scanning, with the depth and accuracy of direct scanning, organizations can achieve unmatched visibility and control over their cloud data, ensuring compliance and safeguarding sensitive information.”