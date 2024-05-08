Traceable launches Generative AI API Security to combat AI integration risks

Traceable AI has revealed an Early Access Program for its new Generative AI API Security capabilities. As enterprises increasingly integrate Generative AI such as Large Language Models (LLMs) into critical applications, they expose those applications to attacks that exploit the unique characteristics of AI, such as prompt injection, insecure outputs, and sensitive data disclosure. Traceable addresses this urgent cybersecurity challenge directly: protecting the APIs that power connections between LLMs and other application services and users.

By launching Generative AI API Security capabilities in Early Access, Traceable extends its comprehensive API security platform to specifically target the security risks of integrating Generative AI into applications.

Key features and capabilities Include:

New Generative AI API Security dashboard: A dedicated dashboard allows organizations to gain insights into the security posture of Generative AI APIs within their applications.

Discovery and cataloging of Generative AI APIs: Traceable enables comprehensive discovery and cataloging of Generative AI APIs, facilitating a complete assessment of the API ecosystem.

LLM API vulnerability testing: Rigorous vulnerability testing tailored for LLM APIs assists in identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities unique to LLM applications.

Monitoring of traffic to and from LLM APIs: Real-time monitoring and analysis of traffic to and from LLM APIs enable swift detection and response to emerging threats.

Identification and blocking of sensitive data flows: Traceable’s platform offers mechanisms for identifying and blocking sensitive data flows to Generative AI APIs, safeguarding critical data assets.

Proactive detection of vulnerabilities and threats outlined in the OWASP LLM top 10: Identify and block threats included in the OWASP LLM Top 10, including prompt injection, sensitive data exposure, insecure output handling, and model denial of service.

“Ensuring the security of applications powered by Generative AI and Large Language Models is crucial in today’s organizations,” said Sanjay Nagaraj, CTO at Traceable.

“With the introduction of our Generative AI API Security capabilities, we are helping enterprises to embrace the potential of AI technologies while securing their API ecosystem. Having collaborated closely with our customers, we understand the critical importance of addressing the unique security challenges posed by LLM-powered applications. We are excited to provide organizations with the capabilities required to navigate the complexities of AI-driven innovation with confidence and trust,” Nagaraj continued.

The Traceable platform monitors all API transactions and analyzes them with its OmniTrace Engine, providing the complete context essential for API threat detection, investigation, and response. This deep understanding of application and API context is crucial for effectively detecting LLM security threats like prompt injection.