FireMon Asset Manager 5.0 improves situational awareness

FireMon released FireMon Asset Manager 5.0. This new version of its solution provides real-time cyber situational awareness of an organization’s infrastructure, brings with it improved manageability, extends integration with other platforms, and further strengthens delivering complete visibility of organizational assets.

FireMon Asset Manager 5.0 finds every L2 and L3 device across the network, including on-premises and cloud environments. This gives teams an accurate inventory of all networks, connections, routes, and devices across the enterprise. Automatic profiling identifies devices, including endpoints, routers, switches, and OT/IoT, whether installed in the organization’s data center or hosted in the cloud. To achieve this, Asset Manager uses multiple discovery protocols to support active, passive, and targeted discovery methods, avoiding the use of agents to further reduce network impact.

FireMon Asset Manager 5.0 delivers flexible API to date for sharing asset knowledge with other systems. This ensures continuous compliance and helps protect the organizational environment. Companies can, therefore, enhance their existing security investments by feeding them complete, accurate, and fact-based network intelligence.

To this end, the new version delivers enhanced integration capabilities with the Axonius cyber asset management solution, VMWare’s Carbon Black Cloud endpoint and workload protection platform, and Cisco’s Meraki network management platform for improved discovery in those environments. For example, in the case of Axonius,

FireMon Asset Manager 5.0 provides users with a complete view of their often-obscure infrastructure through an automated solution that delivers continuous, real-time discovery and visibility of all assets, improving the picture seen through Axonius.

Of course, the new version can pull in a richer data set for existing integrations across all environments to further strengthen the value proposition of using FireMon. This is essential given how distributed workloads across on-premises networks and cloud platforms create new risks from an increasingly complex and expanding attack surface. FireMon Asset Manager 5.0 delivers significantly improved LDAP and Active Directory authentication support. It also features improvements to the UI to now include multi-server and multi-port Syslog support.

“Companies cannot manage what they cannot see. As a business grows, so does the risk of introducing gaps in network visibility,” said Justin Stouder, GM of FireMon. “FireMon Asset Manager 5.0 ensures businesses can manage assets in different environments, enriched by external data integrations, and enhances capabilities with SOAR and vulnerability scanner integrations for faster response to potential threats. Asset management is essential for today’s connected enterprise. The continued work of the FireMon team to enhance this solution empowers organizations with a tool that gives them access to better foundational data with a wide reach and comprehensive network coverage. Using FireMon, our customers have an intuitive, visual way to grasp the significance of unusual events, trends, security gaps, threats, and misconfigurations.”

FireMon Asset Manager 5.0 provides organizations with the insights needed to find their network’s ingress and egress points, including rogue and unauthorized internet connectivity, with a patented leak path detection feature to ensure network defenses are protecting critical assets. Custom notifications, thresholds, and other integrations, including SIEM CEF logging, provide teams with prompt alerting to changes in the environment.

“FireMon Asset Manager provides a real-time cyber situational awareness for discovering and monitoring the entire network infrastructure. The newly introduced features in version 5.0 take asset discovery to a new level,” said Jody Brazil, CEO of FireMon. “FireMon uses advanced behavioral detection techniques to alert security teams when suspicious activities or compliance violations are detected. Fundamentally, it accurately reduces organizational risk by detecting and identifying assets and networks to secure the business environment.”