CyberArk CORA AI accelerates identity threat detection

CyberArk announced CyberArk CORA AI, a new set of AI-powered capabilities that will be embedded across its identity security platform.

CORA AI will translate vast numbers of identity data points into insights and enables multi-step actions in natural language, empowering users and their organizations to be more secure, efficient and effective in securing identities – human and machine – with the right level of privilege controls.

CORA AI will reduce the time it takes to sift through human and machine identity data to analyze anomalies and apply next-level identity threat detection and response actions from hours to minutes. It will have the capability to translate insights into multi-step actions in natural language to provide immediate recommendations on adjusting access policies for optimal risk reduction.

Much more than a digital assistant, CORA AI will fundamentally transform how users interact with the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, boosting productivity and enhancing the security of all identity types.

“In today’s swiftly evolving digital landscape, AI is a double-edged sword, used by bad actors to get past security guardrails, while being adopted by forward-thinking organizations for its powerful defense capabilities. When AI is applied strategically, it is a transformative technology that can solve real customer problems,” said Matt Cohen, CEO, CyberArk.

“With CORA AI, CyberArk will offer advanced detection and response capabilities along with the ease of-use that is made possible by Generative AI. By infusing AI across our identity security platform, we’re enabling our customers to better leverage the power of our platform, ultimately resulting in faster, better security outcomes,” added Cohen.

With new AI embedded capabilities across the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, CyberArk CORA AI will supercharge platform capabilities in the following ways:

Session analysis and detection insights in minutes : CORA AI analyzes and understands users’ activities and will detect, respond and highlight the most critical information, eliminating the need to review hours of recorded web and SSH sessions.

: CORA AI analyzes and understands users’ activities and will detect, respond and highlight the most critical information, eliminating the need to review hours of recorded web and SSH sessions. Secrets anomaly detection for machine identities : CORA AI detects and notifies about security anomalies within AWS Secrets Manager using CyberArk Secrets Hub. CORA AI will alert users if there is unusual or non-compliant access to secrets in AWS Secrets Manager that could signal identity compromise, speeding up investigation and response times.

: CORA AI detects and notifies about security anomalies within AWS Secrets Manager using CyberArk Secrets Hub. CORA AI will alert users if there is unusual or non-compliant access to secrets in AWS Secrets Manager that could signal identity compromise, speeding up investigation and response times. Identity security assistant for faster, easier action : Similar to talking to a colleague, CORA AI understands natural language instructions – like creating safes and querying data – and quickly executes them across different products within the CyberArk Identity Security Platform.

: Similar to talking to a colleague, CORA AI understands natural language instructions – like creating safes and querying data – and quickly executes them across different products within the CyberArk Identity Security Platform. Automated policy creation : Privileged access management and comprehensive least privilege toolsets automatically process data collected by CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager for immediate risk reduction. This deduces usage patterns and recommends appropriate privileges elevation and application controls.

: Privileged access management and comprehensive least privilege toolsets automatically process data collected by CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager for immediate risk reduction. This deduces usage patterns and recommends appropriate privileges elevation and application controls. Real-time assistance with docs and chat bot: CORA AI answers questions without the need to search and read through lengthy documentation, offering clear, real-time explanations and guidance.

CyberArk CORA AI is today able to detect anomalies in end user behavior, automate endpoint policy creation, update user risk scores and apply adaptive MFA logic and automated response actions.