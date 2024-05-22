Cybersecurity jobs available right now: May 22, 2024

Associate Director, Cyber Security

AstraZeneca | Sweden | On-site – View job details

You will develop and implement security policies, procedures, and operating practices in this role. You will coordinate risk profile development and distribution to IT business-facing audiences and maintain compliance with all AstraZeneca Security Policy Framework requirements. You will support cyber risk assessments and make recommendations to IT leadership.

Automotive Cyber Security Expert

IDSafe | India | Hybrid – View job details

In this role, you’ll develop and implement security measures to protect software, electronic systems, and data. You’ll use their expertise in cyber security to identify, mitigate, and manage potential cyber risks. Skills in risk analysis, threat identification, and incident response will also be required for this role.

Biomedical Cybersecurity Specialist

Queensland Health | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

In this role, you’ll lead biomedical ICT and cybersecurity initiatives, provide training, design solutions, conduct risk assessments, manage security incidents, and ensure compliance. Support healthcare technology acquisition and develop policies to safeguard biomedical systems.

Business Information Security Manager

Marks and Spencer | UK | Hybrid – View job details

The role involves working with M&S Heads of GRC and Cyber Security, liaising with leadership, Audit, legal, HR, and external agencies. Establish and maintain robust risk management processes to provide visibility of technology and cyber risks, prioritize risk reduction, and enable business success.

Cyber Intelligence Analyst

UPS | USA | Remote – View job details

The Cyber Intelligence Analyst participates in identifying, tracking, monitoring, containment, and mitigating information security threats. In this role, you’ll analyze endpoint and network data utilizing established processes and tools to identify, analyze, contain, and remediate threats.

Cyber Security Consultant

RINA | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As an IT Cyber Security Consultant, you will conduct penetration tests, engage in red teaming and OSINT, perform vulnerability assessments, craft reports, advise on security enhancements, present vulnerabilities to clients, analyze security configurations, develop hardening guidelines, support remediation strategies, and more.

Cyber Security Engineer

KION | Poland | Hybrid – View job details

The candidate will handle incident response, contributing to KION Group IT services and the IT Service Hub in Kraków. This role balances typical SOC duties with engineering and research assignments, fostering creativity and effective workload management.

Head of Security Engineering

NETS | Singapore | On-site – View job details

This role involves overseeing the design, implementation, and maintenance of robust security architectures to safeguard critical assets, data, and systems. The successful candidate will collaborate closely with stakeholders to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and industry best practices.

Identity and Access Management (IAM) Consultant

CyberFortX | UAE | Remote – View job details

You’ll be responsible for implementing and maintaining identity and access management solutions. You will work closely with clients to understand their business requirements and translate them into effective IAM strategies. You’ll also provide guidance and expertise on IAM best practices and technologies, conduct risk assessments, and develop policies and procedures to enhance security and compliance.

Information Security Officer

Allianz Technology | Ireland | On-site – View job details

The Information Security Officer is a key role in the IS Governance Security team. You’ll take a leading role in establishing the Data Security & Data Leakage Prevention capabilities within the organization. With a focus on the procedural and organizational aspects, the person will oversee the effective implementation of these capabilities.

Senior Cybersecurity Architect

Schneider Electric | France | On-site – View job details

You’ll be responsible for AI security strategy, and enforcement across Schneider Electric. The goal is to define and deliver secured AI services at scale to empower hundreds of data scientists, data engineers and AI engineers to deliver sustainable AI solutions.

Staff Cyber Security Engineer

NBCUniversal | USA | Remote – View job details

The Staff Cyber Security Engineer will be responsible for conducting security and threat analysis of business and enterprise initiatives involving new or modified technology deployments; ensuring that they incorporate Information Security best practices and guidelines into system designs.

Senior Associate Cloud Data Engineer – Cybersecurity

PwC | Argentina | On-site – View job details

You will be part of a growing team driving strategic programs, data analytics, innovation, deals, cyber resilency, response, and technical implementation activities. As a generalist, you will have the opportunity to work in many facets of Cybersecurity, Privacy and Forensics projects for our clients.

SOC Analyst

Five9 | Portugal | Hybrid – View job details

The candidate will be responsible for investigating and remediating infosec issues, working with end users and product/system owners remotely, and actively taking actions to improve the security posture of Five9. The position interfaces with end-users and product teams across all business units at multiple levels.

Security and Privacy Compliance Specialist

Cloudinary | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

Cloudinary is looking for a Security and Privacy Compliance Specialist to join their team, lead the compliance efforts across all business units and be the focal point for all internal and external compliance related needs. This is an opportunity to take an end-to-end ownership of our compliance posture in which you’ll promote and facilitate excellence in governance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Security Technician

Fujitsu | UK | Remote – View job details

This role will provide 24x7x365 support for sensor and network technologies. This includes responsibility for monitoring, triage, fault rectification, and day-to-day management of the SOC’s security enforcing devices both in and outside normal working hours.

Sr. Associate, Cybersecurity Operations Analyst

Pfizer | Costa Rica | Remote – View job details

The Cyber Security Solution Analyst will be expected to support security events, develop key metrics in support of the security technologies, perform analytics across various datasets to improve operations and endpoint compliance, develop remediation plans, and support security issues.

Security Manager

Marriott | UAE | Hybrid – View job details

In this position, you’ll assist the Director of Security in managing security operations on a daily basis. Areas of responsibilities include the protection and safety of property assets, employees, guests and property, accident and fire prevention and response. Ensures the continuous protection of guests, employees and hotel assets.

Security Engineer

Stori | Mexico | On-site – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you’ll design and implement cybersecurity controls for cloud architecture (Cloud, endpoints, AWS). You’ll also follow up on control development, perform assessments on infrastructure and application controls, and ensure compliance with security policies and architecture requirements.

Senior Risk Analyst

American Express | India | On-site – View job details

The Risk Oversight organization within Global Risk and Compliance is responsible for identifying and managing risk across all processes and geographies at American Express. The company is seeking experienced Risk and compliance professionals who want to be a part of the evolution for the next generation of risk management.

Security Specialist

Hitachi Digital Services | Vietnam | On-site – View job details

The company is looking for a specialist who will be working with multiple clients on application/infrastructure security, threat modeling assessment, and cross check using threat model best practice like MITRE, provide threat indentification and risk mitigation plans for indentied threats.

Security Engineer

Dapper Labs | Canada | Remote – View job details

This role spans across infrastructure and application security, compliance, strategic security initiatives, and legal aspects related to the crypto environment. Embracing a “shift left” approach, you will integrate security early into the software development lifecycle using advanced tools like the GitHub Security platform and CodeQL.