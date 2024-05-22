Strike Graph VerifyAI gives businesses flexibility and control for audits

Strike Graph launches VerifyAI, an innovative AI-powered technology for intelligent testing that goes beyond basic security control automation to understand the nuances of your business.

Security audits, a necessary burden for businesses, require an AI that excels at managing information sensitivity with the strictest measures while adapting to each client’s unique compliance program.

VerifyAI delivers real-time feedback on continuous compliance, allowing customers peace of mind knowing all evidence has been verified. This helps avoid costly mistakes and exceptions on audit reports. All of this is accomplished without relying on a third-party AI network, which can pose security risks.

“Some of our competitors offer automation, but their product can’t adapt differently to every customer’s specific environment,” said Justin Beals, CEO of Strike Graph. “VerifyAI runs checks on your evidence and attachments as they’re loaded so you can be confident to easily pass your audits. Afterwards, our AI will continually test evidence in real-time between audits, with the flexibility to define the controls that work for your own business.”

Strike Graph’s VerifyAI offers:

Flexibility with customizations : Adapts to a customer’s unique business environment with testing evidence relevant to its compliance program.

: Adapts to a customer’s unique business environment with testing evidence relevant to its compliance program. Real-time feedback : Provides clear instructions on evidence collection and alerts when incorrect information is submitted.

: Provides clear instructions on evidence collection and alerts when incorrect information is submitted. Continuous compliance monitoring : Checks for changes in a customer’s evidence to ensure ongoing control effectiveness.

: Checks for changes in a customer’s evidence to ensure ongoing control effectiveness. Pre-audit smoke testing: Vets evidence and identifies areas for review before the next audit.

“VerifyAI eliminates the need to perform internal audits, allowing us to focus on effective security and strategic goals,” said Vlad Lebedev, CEO of Quasi Robotics.