Wipro Cyber X-Ray empowers CXOs to make optimized security investment decisions

Wipro Wipro has partnered with Zscaler to introduce Wipro Cyber X-Ray, an AI-assisted decision support platform. Wipro Cyber X-Ray empowers enterprise CXOs to make optimized security investment decisions and communicate cyber values to senior leadership and the board.

Security business leaders often struggle to access comprehensive risk visibility across their varied cyber projects, and some may have difficulty justifying the spending to sustain cybersecurity programs and ensure continued cyber resilience in this age of constant disruption. Wipro Cyber X-Ray offers an easy-to-navigate executive dashboard to visualize cyber risk posture, activate cyber initiatives, and deliver value to the organization by helping to understand over- or under-investment in security programs.

Wipro Cyber X-Ray, powered by Zscaler, provides business intelligence that will allow security leaders to confidently communicate to the board the value of current cyber investments through a cost vs. impact analysis.

“Cyber threats are ever-evolving, as are compliance requirements,” said Tony Buffomante, Global Head of Cybersecurity and Risk Services at Wipro. “Wipro Cyber X-Ray helps top management executives make more informed decisions based on the intelligence provided and validates if the cyber investment is helping them achieve the desired maturity. The platform also provides security processes, strategy, and performance benchmarking to help enhance organizations’ cybersecurity posture. With many teams being asked to do more with less, we are pleased to collaborate with Zscaler to provide clients with a security management tool that provides visibility and enables efficient allocation of cyber investments.”

“Wipro Cyber X-Ray, powered by Zscaler, is a compelling platform designed to give top management a single pane of glass view of the enterprise’s cyber risks associated with the business posture,” said Karl Soderlund, SVP, Worldwide Partner and Alliances Sales Zscaler. “While cybersecurity remains one of the core topics for the board and top management, cybersecurity leaders have been facing challenges to communicate easily understood value. Wipro Cyber X-Ray solves this challenge by providing insights and visibility into an organization’s cyber health.”