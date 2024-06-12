Six months of SEC’s cyber disclosure rules
In this Help Net Security video, Mark Millender, Senior Advisor of Global Executive Engagement at Tanium, discusses the overall sentiment from CISOs of large, public companies on the effectiveness and understanding of SEC’s cyber disclosure rules and common misconceptions and gray areas to watch for.
Learn what C-suite leaders can expect from the cyber disclosure rules in the next 6-12 months based on feedback, effectiveness, and guidance from industry peers.