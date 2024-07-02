Deepwatch appoints John DiLullo as CEO

Deepwatch announced that John DiLullo has been appointed as CEO, succeeding Charlie Thomas who is retiring and will serve as chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

John DiLullo is a veteran of the cybersecurity industry with more than 30 years of experience leading global technology teams. He most recently served as CEO of LiveVox which was acquired by NICE Systems in December 2023.

Prior to LiveVox, DiLullo was the CEO of the network threat detection leader, Lastline, which was acquired by VMware in 2020. DiLullo has also held executive leadership positions at Forcepoint, F5 Networks, Cisco, HP/Aruba Networks and Sonicwall.

DiLullo brings to Deepwatch a compelling blend of experiences including driving growth at scale, a customer-first orientation and a deep understanding of the cybersecurity industry. DiLullo holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University, and two US Patents in Signal Processing. He will be based in Silicon Valley.

“Our focus on expanding the capabilities of our platform, increasing the depth and breadth of our tech alliance partnerships, and adding world-class talent to our leadership team positions Deepwatch for the next phase of growth,” said Thomas. “The Board and I are supremely confident that John’s experience, together with his growth orientation and operating acumen, make him the ideal leader to help Deepwatch scale and to continue our tradition of delivering both disruptive security solutions and world-class service and support. I look forward to working with John and supporting him in his new role.”

“I am thrilled to be taking the helm at Deepwatch,” said DiLullo. “I have been a long-time admirer of Deepwatch and believe that the company is uniquely positioned to expand its industry leadership in the fast-growing Managed Detection and Response market. Every company, everywhere in the world is struggling to meet the burdens of rapidly evolving cyber threats and a chronic shortage of experienced cyber professionals. The Deepwatch solution blends AI, automation, advanced threat research and peerless incident response capabilities. The value proposition is not only compelling, it is almost irresistible to many of our prospects and customers.”

Under Thomas’ leadership the Deepwatch customer base has grown 10-fold, with many of the world’s leading companies relying on Deepwatch to protect their assets. Deepwatch has also won numerous awards for its product innovation and for being a certified Great Place to Work for the last four consecutive years.

Deepwatch is backed by Springcoast Capital Partners, ABS Capital, Goldman Sachs, and Vista Equity Partners.